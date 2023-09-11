WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team had to like the position it was in at halftime against Division II Otter Valley Monday afternoon.
The Golden Horde had absorbed a relentless Otters attack and were trailing by just one goal going into the break.
Otter Valley is a veteran club and it adjusted well in the second half, scoring a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second to put the game out of reach, going on to win 4-1.
"We were really organized and got back in our low block and got numbers behind the ball," said West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle of the defensive effort early on.
"We have to work on our fitness. If we can be that fit the entire match, we can be a little closer. That will come as the season comes through."
The lone goal of the first half came on a hard strike from senior Aiden Decker from outside the box that found back of the net on the left side.
Otter Valley kept knocking on the door after the break with go-to scorer Owen Thomas getting behind Westside keeper Nick Perry, but hitting the ball well high of the goal eight minutes into the second half.
The Otters were even closer a minute later with Decker flirting with his second goal of the day. The well-skilled senior rocketed a shot that hit the upper right corner of the crossbar.
Otter Valley finally extended the lead with 28:53 left to play. Junior Luke Calvin got possession on the right side and sent a cross into the middle of the box that Tim Baron got on the other end of.
"Once you can come out and score, it just lifts up your confidence," said OV coach Brian Thomas. "These guys were confident after that and we scored two more after that."
Coach Thomas had been making a point to his team to not be afraid to let it rip from distance. Junior Drew Pelkey took that to heart a few minutes after the Baron tally, when he perfectly struck a ball from well outside the box that sailed over Perry's head and into the goal.
"Give credit to West Rutland's defense, their four back there were big for them," coach Thomas said. "They were giving our strikers all they could handle, so we just said have to start shooting the ball further out and put it on goal and see what happens."
Owen Thomas had Otter Valley's final goal, coming with a minute left on the clock.
The Otters didn't make a ton of mistakes defensively, but the one they did make West Rutland made them pay for. OV keeper Isaiah Wood and a defender got too lackadaisical on an exchange and lost possession of the ball.
West Rutland's speedy freshman Noah Delance was there to pounce on the ball and score an easy goal.
"He was second in the state in cross country this year so the kid is quick," Zaengle said. "We teach them to press the ball high and try to make their backs and goalkeeper make a mistake."
Wood was very strong in goal otherwise for the Otters, making 10 stops against a very accurate shooting bunch of Golden Horde players. Perry made 11 stops for Westside.
West Rutland (0-2) will look to get into the win column, hosting Long Trail School on Thursday.
Otter Valley (2-0) has a tough test Friday night playing Green Mountain in the Josh Cole Tournament at Ludlow's Dorsey Park.
The Otters have outscored opponents 12-1 through two games, a big positive coming off a 2022 season that was filled with upward momentum.
"We just take one situation at a time," coach Thomas said. "There's a lot of great teams in Division II, so we have our work cut out for us."