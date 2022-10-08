BRANDON — Every win is important this time of year in a crowded Division III playoff race. There is a clear upper tier of teams, but the middle of the pack is all jockeying for position to make sure they have a chair when the music stops.
The Otter Valley football team improved its case with a dominant 36-0 win against Rutland County rival Poultney Saturday afternoon at Markowski Field.
"Everyone is 0-0 when the playoffs start, so we just have to find a way to get in and make sure we utilize the last two weeks to make this team the best we can for the postseason," said Otters coach Jordan Tolar.
"We're not playing up or down. We're trying to establish our brand and play at our caliber."
Otter Valley's brand of football on Saturday was running the ball. The Otters did it well with multiple options toting the rock.
Running back Keevon Parks rushed for 160 yards, with 140 of those yards coming in the first half. Quarterback Caleb Whitney had 142 yards on the ground and Noel Pearsons picked up 76 yards.
"Whoever wins Division III is going to be whoever is the most physical team for 48 minutes," said Tolar about the importance of dominating the line of scrimmage. "That's what we've tried to be all year. We did a good job of that today, but it's going to have to carry on for the next few weeks."
Using exclusively runs, the Otters scored on their opening drive, finishing it off with a 10-yard keeper by Whitney. Whitney connected with Noah Drew on the 2-point conversion.
Poultney had its chance to stay in the game early on when OV coughed up a fumble that was recovered by the Blue Devils' Wyatt Gillette, but Poultney gave the ball right back on a fumble of their own on the next play.
The teams traded turnovers in the first quarter with Peyton Book picking off Whitney after the fumble recovery and Chase Razanouski recovering a fumble for Otter Valley two plays later.
Poultney coach Dave Capman saw those early turnovers being very costly. Had the Blue Devils turned the momentum of their takeaways into a score, it could have been a very different game.
"If one of them had turned into points, we could have been in the game longer," Capman said.
Otter Valley left its turnover issues behind in the first quarter and really started to take control of the game in the second quarter, putting up three touchdowns.
Following a fumble recovery by Luciano Falco that gave the Otters great field position, Pearsons rushed for an 18-yard score on the next play from scrimmage.
Midway through the quarter, Whitney rolled out to his right to find Tucker Babcock for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Parks finished the second-quarter scoring with a 3-yard touchdown rush.
Otter Valley added one more touchdown in the second half, a 5-yard Whitney keeper.
It's been a tough season for the young Poultney squad. Still in search of their first win, the Blue Devils have taken their lumps.
Capman is just looking to see improvement from week to week. Coming off a massive blowout in Week 5, he saw some better play out of his squad.
"We, in a week's time, have improved a lot," Capman said. "We're disappointed we got beat, but we're a better football team than we were a week ago."
Otter Valley improved to 3-3 ahead of a massive test on Saturday at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille. Poultney dropped to 0-5 and hosts Rice on Saturday.
