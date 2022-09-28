BRANDON — The last time the Fair Haven field hockey team made the trip to visit rival Otter Valley, it was a one-sided, seven-goal win for the Otters. There was nothing one-sided about the Slaters' return trip on Wednesday.
Fair Haven gave Otter Valley all it could handle, but it was the Otters coming out on the winning end of a hard-fought 2-1 result.
"We looked out at our common opponents and we saw that we could hold it. We came in with a positive attitude, which is great," said Slaters coach Allison Resnick.
"When we play our game, that's when we do best. Coming in with a positive attitude allowed us to play our game. A 2-1 game at Otter Valley, I'll take that. I'm excited to play them again on our turf."
The rematch is Oct. 22 at Fair Haven, the final regular season tune-up for both clubs.
The game went into halftime knotted at 1-1 and it remained that way heading into the final 15-minute frame.
Otter Valley had been knocking on the door of the cage throughout the second half with an advantage in penalty corners telling the story.
The Otters broke the tie with 9:50 to play with a captain connection doing the trick. Sydney Gallo found senior classmate Ryleigh LaPorte in the circle and LaPorte scored the eventual game-winner.
LaPorte had been held pretty well in check for most of the day. She used her unmatched speed to put a ton of pressure on the Fair Haven defense with a with breakaways, but for the most part, the Slaters held up strong.
Otter Valley was missing its junior goalie Lily Morgan on Wednesday, so it switched up its formations a bit to aid freshman goalie Alexis Beaulieu.
The Otters used a more normal formation in the fourth and it paid off.
"For the first three quarters, we switched some positions around to give our goalie some extra defensive help," said OV coach Jodie Keith.
"In the fourth, we put them back to their normal starting positions and that's obviously where they play best. That eased their mind a little. They weren't as nervous."
Fair Haven didn't make the final 10 minutes of play easy on the Otters. The Slaters continued to put pressure on the OV defense and got a crucial penalty corner in the closing minute.
Fair Haven got a good look on goal, but the freshman goalie Beaulieu made possibly the biggest stop of her young varsity career to keep her team ahead.
The Slaters had another penalty corner as time was expired, but after the buzzer sounded, Otter Valley cleared it out of the circle to secure the win.
"(Alexis) did very well today. She had some big shoes to fill and she was very nervous," Keith said. "Her teammates were rallying around her and making sure she felt supported."
Beaulieu had five saves, while her Fair Haven counterpart Tori Kelly, who is also a freshman, had three.
"They never gave up," said Resnick about her girls. "They fought right until the end, until after the buzzer. I'm really proud of them for that."
Both teams found the back of the cage in the second quarter. Senior Mackenzie McKay got the ball on her stick with 6:16 in the half and scored for Otter Valley.
Fair Haven's goal came off a penalty corner. Junior Emilee Higgins took the corner finding Jaylena Haley with the pass. Haley let rip a hard shot on goal and scored.
Haley is one of the many Slater standouts that has helped put Fair Haven field hockey back on the map over the last couple seasons.
"(Jaylena's) hit has gotten better and better," Resnick said. "She got a new stick this season, which she thought was amazing. She didn't have to put in as much effort to just make the ball go. Her shot is so strong and it hits the backboard all the time in practice. I was happy she got to do it in a game."
Fair Haven (2-4-1) hosts New York's Granville, from just over the state border on Saturday.
Otter Valley (6-2) hosts Division I heavyweight Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.