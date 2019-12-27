WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Otter Valley boys basketball team defeated Woodstock Friday night in a 67-64 double-overtime thriller, taking the consolation game of the East-West Challenge.
The Wasps held the lead at the half. However, the Otters managed to rally from a nine-point deficit to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter. Coach Mike Stark cited two foul shots to help his team bring the game into overtime.
Both teams were neck-and-neck, and game was tied again at the end of OT.
Successful 3-pointers helped give Otter Valley a strong start in the second overtime. The Wasp managed to keep the game close, but a buzzer beater from Parker Todd sealed it for the Otters.
Woodstock's Harrison Morse led all scorers with 36 points. Otter Valley's Todd, Alex Philo and Julian Lopez were the top scorers for their team with 17, 14, and 11 points respectively.
The win brings Otter Valley to a 2-2 record. The Otters return to action Monday at 7 p.m. when they play Middlebury on the road.
Hartford 49, Mill River 43
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Mill River boys basketball team fell short in the East-West Challenge championship game as it lost to Hartford 49-43 Friday night.
The Minutemen were down 17-2 after one quarter. Mill River took a lead at one point in the game, but couldn't hold on as the Hurricanes pulled out the win.
"(Hartford) played harder and smarter and they were coached better," said Minutemen coach Jack Rogers.
The game was a slugfest with tons of fouls being called on both sides. Three Mill River players fouled out in the game.
"Hartford always tries to rough you up. We knew that going in," Rogers said.
Colby Fox led the Minutemen with 11 points, while Tarin Prior led Hartford with 16 points.
Mill River is now 3-1, while Hartford goes 3-2.
The Minutemen return to action Monday at 7 p.m. when they play Mount Abraham in their home opener.
West Rutland 63, Leland & Gray 59
TOWNSHEND — West Rutland defeated the Leland & Gray boys basketball team 63-59 on the road Friday night.
The Golden Horde was up at the half, but the Rebels took the lead in the fourth quarter. West Rutland managed to regain the lead with three seconds left in the game, and two free throws sealed it for the Golden Horde.
"It was a good fought game back and forth," said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar.
West Rutland's Kyle Laughlin led his team with 17 points while teammates Tyler Serrani and Liam Beaulieu each earned 11 points.
The win brings West Rutland to a 1-3 record while the Rebels remain winless in their season. The Golden Horde hit the road again as they take on Green Mountain Union Monday at 7 p.m.
Springfield 47, Arlington 44
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to overtake Arlington and pick up a 47-44 win at home.
Noah Zierfus led the Cosmos with 25 points.
The Eagles jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first and led by 11 at the half.
Springfield cut the lead to five by the end of the third and outscored Arlington by eight in the fourth to pull out the win.
Jacob Morse had 11 points for the Eagles.
The Cosmos improve to 2-2 on the year.
Burr and Burton 70, Hadley-Luzerne 38
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team got balanced scoring in a 70-38 win against Hadley-Luzerne Friday night in the Granville (N.Y.) tournament.
BBA took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and opened it up to 38-18 at the half.
They continued to build the lead in the second half.
Matt Kapusta and Dom DeRita led a balanced Bulldogs' attack with 11 each.
BBA is now 4-0 and advances to the championship game of the Granville Tournament Saturday night.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 2, Rutland 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Middlebury 2-1 in overtime Friday night in the first night of the Buster Brush Tournament.
Rutland Coach Dirk Steupert cited sickness as an issue for his team, as this left the Raiders short-handed.
"It wasn't our best effort," Steupert said.
After a scoreless first period, a goal in a second period by Middlebury's Taylor Moulton, assisted by Anna MaCintosh, brought the Tigers to a 1-0 lead. Rutland's Isabel Crossman answered in the third period with a goal that was assisted by Alexis Patterson.
Middlebury's Bella Gale won the game for her team with an overtime goal assisted by Audrey Schnoor.
Rutland's Kristen Pariseau had 27 saves in the game, while Middlebury's Abby Hudsden had 15.
The loss brings the Raiders to a 3-2 record.
They continue their run in the Brush Tournament tomorrow at 1 p.m. when they take on Champlain Valley Union in Middlebury.
