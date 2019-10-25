BRANDON — Waiting for Otter Valley’s goal was like waiting for Christmas when you’re a kid. It never seems that it will come around, but it does get here. The sophomore connection of Riley Keith and Brittney Jackson made it happen 2:30 into the second half and the Otters went on to a 2-0 victory over St. Johnsbury in the Division II field hockey quarterfinal game.
The Otters and Hilltoppers were locked in a scoreless battle at halftime despite complete domination by Otter Valley. During those opening 30 minutes, the Otters had 10 penalty corners to none for the Toppers and held a 7-1 edge in shots on goal.
The Otters pounded away throughout the first half — Alia Edmunds, Isabella Falco, Jackson and Ryleigh LaPorte unloaded testing shots on St. Johnsbury goalie Elizabeth Mastrioanni-Douglass.
But the Hilltopper keeper made some terrific saves and other times the Otters simply did not convert, coming up empty time and time again off the corners delivered by Morgan LaPorte.
“Their goalie made some big saves in the first half. She kept them in the game,” OV coach Stacey Edmunds said.
But there was no stopping Jackson. Keith got her the ball and Jackson finished it with a crisp, well-placed shot.
The insurance goal came with 22:29 left in the game. It was a rocket by Edmunds off one of Morgan LaPorte’s corners.
Alice Keith was a catalyst for the offense with her play at midfield.
“Alice is quiet out there. A lot of people don’t notice how much she is doing,” coach Edmunds said. “She controls the game for us. She just covers a lot of ground.
“I wasn’t concerned with our play at halftime. I knew it would come.”
“We talked at halftime about working more as a team and talking more,” Riley Keith said.
The top-seeded Otters meet No. 4 Burr and Burton Academy on South Burlington’s turf field on Wednesday.
BBA plays all home games on turf whereas the Otters’ field is grass.
“We are going to have a practice Saturday morning at Middlebury College (a turf field). We are very excited about that,” Riley Keith said.
Riley also said there was a little panic setting in among the players at halftime but added “we held it together.”
The Otters might have also been lulled into false sense of security by playing a No. 8 seed.
“Our temp was slow in the first half,” coach Edmunds said. “We had our opportunities but could not finish them.”
OV’s standout goalie Elinor Ross had a relatively quiet day with the Otters holding a 10-1 edge in shots on goal. They also finished with an 18-0 advantage in penalty corners.
One reason Ross had a light day was the play of defender Livia Bernhardt in front of her.
“Livia is always outstanding back there,” coach Edmunds said.
“They were the Division III state champions last year and they wanted it just as much as us,” Riley Keith said of the Hilltoppers.
Last year, the road ended for the Otters with a loss to Mount Abraham in the Division II semifinals on South Burlington High’s turf field.
Wednesday, they go back to that same field determined not to have the same ending this time.
Otter Valley takes a 13-2 record and a nine-game winning streak into the semifinals. The Hilltoppers finish at 7-6-3.
NOTES: Burr and Burton won the regular season game at Otter Valley 3-2. ... It was recently announced that Bernhardt is Vermont’s Unified Sports Partner of the Year. ... Alia Edmunds sang the national anthem. ... Otter Valley has won five state titles, the most recent coming in 2015.
