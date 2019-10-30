SOUTH BURLINGTON — You gotta believe.
The Otters do, once again after their 3-2 victory over Burr and Burton in the Division II field hockey semifinals at South Burlington High School on Wednesday.
Brittney Jackson literally mined the winning goal. With BBA keeper Hannah Callen sitting and trapping a shot between her legs, Jackson waited for the goalie to try to free the ball and in an instant, Jackson scooped it high into the back of the cage with 8:12 left in the second overtime.
OV will play for its first title since 2015 on Saturday.
The victory was a stunner, of sorts, even though the teams played a similarly tight game during the season, that being a 3-2 BBA victory in Brandon.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs took a pair of one-goal leads and held a vast territorial and statistical advantage for much of Wednesday’s game. But late in the second half, OV turned it on with some consistent pressure that eventually yielded the tying goal by Livia Bernhardt on a penalty flick.
“You gotta believe,” said a breathless coach Stacey Edmunds in the frantic aftermath of her top-seeded team’s biggest win of the season.
Slow starts have been a way of life for OV but still the Otters are 13-2.
“We’ve struggled with that all year. We have some young players. Once they find their rhythm they believe in themselves,” Edmunds said.
BBA, 9-7, amassed 15 penalty corners to OV’s eight and had a much bigger advantage most of the way. The Bulldogs put on consistent pressure as opposed to OV’s quick visits to scoring position, and forced Otters goalie Ellie Ross to make 10 saves, some of them outstanding.
BBA’s Callen had eight saves but only two to Ross’ seven in the first half.
The BBA midfield of Riley Callen, Abby Farrington and Perrin Marion kept picking off Otters passes and attacking the goal. OV’s Alice Keith took a pounding, absorbing some hard shots with her body.
BBA seized the lead 6:58 into play on a goal that right-winger Celsey McMahon created by winning a ball outside and sending a pin-point pass through the circle that Katie Crabtree converted at the opposite post.
But OV, which had one shot on cage to that point, capitalized on a quick visit to the BBA end when Jackson, her back to the goal some 15 yards away, whirled and fired a shot that got past Callen at waist level. Ryleigh LaPorte assisted.
It was 1-1 at the break.
BBA was right back in control after the intermission and recaptured the lead on Arlen Wojtach’s goal from McMahon.
But in the final 12 or so minutes, OV came on. Callen made a kick save that set into motion an all-OV sequence.
With the Otters continuing to menace the cage, Callen was out of position after another save and a BBA field player stopped a rebound blast by Bella Falco.
That set up Jackson’s game-tying shot and, eventually, an OV trip to the finals.
“We’ve come back before, so you never give up,” said Edmunds.
You gotta believe.
