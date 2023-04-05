BRANDON — Otter Valley softball coach Kelly Trayah remarked that next year’s Otters could be a young squad. That’s next year. This year, he’ll enjoy the fruits of a veteran core.
Experienced talent is a theme that weaves the OV softball and baseball teams together. Both are filled with senior talent looking to make the most of their final season playing in Brandon.
The Otter Valley softball team is hoping to build off a successful 2022 season, where it won a playoff game and had 11 wins.
Their baseball counterparts are looking to re-enter the conversation of Division II’s elite.
SOFTBALL
Riley Keith and Mackenzie McKay were one of the best pitching duos in the Southern Vermont League last spring.
Keith was the No. 1 starter, but her graduation makes way for McKay to take on the role of the main innings eater for the Otters.
McKay’s strength is her ability to locate her pitches. The senior won’t blow you away with her serves to the plate, but will hit her spots.
“Mackenzie has been throwing a lot of strikes,” Trayah said. “She’s a different type of pitcher (than Riley).”
Juniors Sierra Cormany and Mykenzie Thibault will also see time in the circle for the Otters.
Successful softball teams are often elite up the middle and Otter Valley knows that to be true.
Senior Grace O’Connell returns at catcher and boasts plenty of experience. Senior Sydney Gallo anchors the infield at shortstop and classmate Ryleigh LaPorte does the same in center field.
Joining Gallo on the left side of the infield will be Cormany at third base, Sophomore Lauren Palmer has big cleats to fill taking over for the graduated Marissa Connors at second and senior Alivia Sheldrick will play at first base.
Along with LaPorte, OV has another senior outfielder in right field with Bryn Blanchard and sophomore Randi Lancour will play in left field.
Sophomore Kaylee Maloy will see time along with O’Connell at catcher. Trayah notes that she has a great bat and provides quality defense. Senior Alexis Hayes could shift around, playing some first base or outfield. Sophomore Charlotte Newton will play in the outfield.
One of Newton’s big strengths is her speed, an aspect Trayah’s Otters will look to use their advantage.
Freshmen Noelle Seigle, Hannah Desabrais, Michaela Hobbs and Leann Thomas will be floating between junior varsity and varsity. Thomas is the fastest kid in the program, according to Trayah.
“Speed is a key for us,” Trayah said.
Otter Valley opens at Mount Abraham on April 11. Trayah once coached the Eagles so he knows a lot about the program. Mount Abraham has long been one of Division II’s best teams.
“We’re starting right in the fire. They’re always a tough team,” said Trayah of the Eagles. “They have two senior pitchers that really good, so we’ll see good pitching right away.
The Otters are on the road for their first three games before their home opener on April 20 against defending Division IV champion West Rutland.
BASEBALL
The Otter Valley baseball team’s graduation losses from last year’s team were more about quality than quantity. The Otters lost just two seniors, but one was the ace of their pitching staff in Fraser Pierpont and the other was one of their best hitters in Ethan Blow.
Despite those losses, there is a lot to be excited about in Brandon this spring. Otter Valley has a upperclassmen-laden ballclub with nine seniors and four juniors on varsity, nearly all of them having varsity experience.
“Being just juniors and seniors, we get to focus on everybody being a leader and everyone holding each other accountable,” said OV coach Mike Howe. “It’s been good not having to reteach the really basic fundamentals, so we can focus on the execution.”
Otter Valley will have a bunch of different guys take the mound this year, but their two main pitchers will be seniors Jordan Beayon and Andy McEnerny. Both guys had big workloads last season and that figures to carry into 2023.
“They threw the top two amount of innings last year,” Howe said. “To have your top two pitchers coming back and having them as seniors, that generally means they’re going to throw more strikes and get more outs.”
Junior Luciano Falco will be behind the plate for his second year as a starter. Former OV catcher Alex Polli is an assistant on Howe’s staff, so his presence figures to be great for Falco’s growth.
“(Alex) has really been working hard with (Luciano) on his footwork,” Howe said.
Isaiah Wood takes over as Otter Valley’s first baseman. Wood is new to the varsity team, but got some experience at this level playing American Legion ball with Rutland Post 31 last summer.
The rest of the infield is returning from last year. Senior Ben Adams is back at second base and senior Caleb Whitney is back at shortstop, while Beayon and McEnerny will play third base and could shift around depending on the pitcher.
Junior Luca Polli is a stalwart in the outfield, manning center field. Joining him out there is Matt Bryant, Richard Lafountaine, Gavin Perry, Brian Stanley and Cody Pariseau. Junior Alec Beaulieu rounds out the squad.
Otter Valley opens the season earlier than most, playing on the road against an always-strong Bellows Falls squad on Saturday at 11 a.m. After a road game at Mount Abraham on Tuesday, the Otters have their home opener on Wednesday, April 12 against the Terriers.
Following those games, the team will head down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a week and a handful of scrimmages with a team from Maine.
Otter Valley has many familiar faces on the schedule this year. One of the highlights of the Otters’ regular season will be their home game on May 15, where they’ll be honoring the late Wade Mitchell, who had a legendary coaching career at Otter Valley and Proctor.
