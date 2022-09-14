BRANDON — Maybe it was genius. Maybe it was just getting lucky and hitting on something. Otter Valley girls soccer coach Tammi Blanchard doesn't care. It worked.
Blanchard made a positional switch, moving Ella Brytowski from striker to defense and moved Bryn Blanchard from defense up on top of the attack.
Both responded in the Otters' 2-1 victory over West Rutland on Wednesday at Markowski Field.
West Rutland brought a 2-0 record to town and was coming off a nine-goal outburst against Twin Valley.
But the OV defense led by Brytowski and goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner was a much tougher nut to crack.
Brytowski had a penchant for being where the ball was all day long and her clears up the field deterred Westside's offensive forays.
Blanchard scored about 11 minutes into the game with Brytowski earning the assist.
Mallee Richardson scored with a hard, low shot that she threaded just inside the far post from 20 yards out with 23:56 remaining in the game. Sierra Cormany set her up with a gorgeous ball.
"I love playing up top but I also love playing on the defensive end of the field," Brytowski said. "It is very exciting for me to try something new.
"I will play wherever my team needs me."
Things got tense for the home crowd when Hayley Raiche scored to cut the lead in half. The goal came on an assist from Emily Trepanier with 5:22 left.
"Their goal definitely created some urgency," Brytowski said. "It woke us up a little bit."
Elena Politano nearly got the insurance goal for the Otters. They were awarded a direct kick from 30 yards away. Politano wanted to put it on frame because the Horde was playing with a new goalie, Emily Hopp, after Bella Coombs went out with an injury.
Politano struck it well but it tattooed the crossbar.
Westside continued to push for the equalizer but Faulkner always seemed to be in the right place or made incredible sprawling saves.
"She is a very smart goalie," said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy, herself an ice hockey goaltender.
"We are lucky to have her," coach Blanchard said of Faulkner.
Richardson was a threat all game with her speed on the wing and Emily Peduto controlled the midfield for the Otters.
Arianna Coombs and Peyton Guay were threats all day for the Golden Horde, either with runs toward the goal or by unloading testing shots from the perimeter.
"We haven't tested their goalie much yet," Rodolfy said to her players at halftime.
They tested her much more in the second half and found Faulkner to be more than capable.
"Our goalie is amazing," Brytowski said.
Bella Coombs was also solid at the other end. Blanchard and the Westside goalkeeper arrived at one ball at the same time and it was jarred loose from Coombs momentarily but she did a nice job of covering it up.
There was 9:36 left when Bella Coombs had to be helped off the field. She did not return but Hopp and her defense kept the net clean the rest of the way.
Rodolfy said that Coombs' injury was not serious.
Rodolfy lauded senior Hannah Cecot for a strong game.
"She played her butt off. It is the best game I have seen from here in all four years," the Westside coach said.
Rodolfy also felt she got a strong game from Samara Raiche.
West Rutland (2-1) is at Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday.
