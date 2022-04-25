BRANDON — When you have not yet tasted victory, it does wonders for the psyche when you can come out and score first the way the Otter Valley boys lacrosse team did on Monday at Markowski Field.
The Otters brought an 0-3 record into the game against Randolph but once Hayden Bernhardt scored two goals in the game's first 4:11, it seemed to inject Otter Valley with a wealth of confidence. Bernhardt went on to score a career-high four goals and the Otters defeated the Galloping Ghosts, 7-3.
Bernhardt scored again and Evan Thomas scored twice to give the Otters a 5-0 halftime lead.
Bernhardt's fourth goal came within the first two minutes of the third stanza and the Otters looked golden with their 6-0 advantage.
Yet, the Ghosts still had some spunk. They scored the next two with freshman Cameron Thayer doing the honors.
The game tightened up considerably when Randolph senior Kody Grout found the net to slice the margin to three.
But Matthew Moseley put the game on ice for OV when he scored, via Thomas' assist, with 2:15 remaining in the game.
"I told the guys after we lost to Hartford that we had played all Division I and II teams and now we were ready for our Division III games," Bernhardt said.
The Randolph game was step one on the D-III part of the schedule and the Otters passed the test in impressive fashion.
Bernhardt said it was important to get on top the way they did because the Ghosts were coming off a 4-3 victory over Brattleboro.
"They were coming off a win, we were coming off a loss. We had to be hungrier than they were and hit them right away," Bernhardt said.
Otter Valley coach Matt Clark credited Kieran Williams with being a facilitator for the transition from defense to offense.
"He was instrumental in our game," Clark said.
Benjamin Marks and Isaac Derepentigny did an outstanding job on the draw controls for the Otters.
Then, there was goalie Dan O'Brien's contribution to holding down Randolph's offense by making an assortment of tough saves.
"Dan O'Brien is a fighter. He is a beast in the goal," Bernhardt said. "He even covers a lot of the net for his size. I think he is the best goalie in Division III or he is at least up there."
"I am happy for our players. We have got some work to do on offense but they had a lot of fun today," Clark said.
"Defensively we have played well," said Randolph coach Aaron Dieckerhoff of that unit backstopped by goalie Avery Sears.
Dieckerhoff said that his 1-2 squad played good defense in a 12-0 loss to Stowe even though the scoreboard didn't reflect it.
The defense played well again in the 4-3 victory over Brattleboro.
"Against Brattleboro we were very aggressive but today nobody showed up. We need everyone,' the Randolph coach said.
Bernhardt attended a college men's lacrosse game in Castleton recently and was enamored of the Spartans' spirit and camaraderie in a victory over Salem State.
"I was impressed with their intensity and the with the way that their bench was into the game," Bernhardt said.
"And when the bench is into the game like that, it helps them when they come onto the field."
He said that is the type of energy and enthusiasm that he would like to see pervade the OV team.
Monday's victory was a good start to that end. When the final horn sounded, the celebration resembled that of a jubilant scene after a playoff victory.
Now, the Division III battles continue for the Otters and the Ghosts.
Otter Valley is at Montpelier on Thursday and Randolph hosts Green Mountain Valley that day.
"I think lacrosse is growing. I think there will be a Division IV some day," Randolph assistant coach Richard Burnham said.
One thing that certainly grew on this day was Otter Valley's confidence.
