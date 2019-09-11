BRANDON — Scoring two goals was a refreshing change for a score-starved Otter Valley boys soccer team in a 2-0 victory over Springfield on Wednesday.
Even with a Springfield own goal, the Otters left a steamy Markowski Field pitch with smiles on their weary faces.
Particularly coach Dick Williams, whose team had just one marker in its previous three matches.
“It’s a good momentum builder,” he said.
“Maybe didn’t start the game with a high level of intensity. I thought later in the first half they tired and we were able to get into the rhythm of the game.”
One person who was off and running from the outset was Cole Letourneau with his rushes down the wings and dangerous carries toward the penalty area. He was the offensive man to watch throughout the match and might have had a bigger impact but for the stellar play in the middle of the Cosmos defense by Kristof Iliopoulos. Time and time again he put himself between the Otters and keeper Max Leninski.
There was quite a bit of kick and run as teams failed to find that final pass to advance the ball in the offensive third or set up shots inside the 18.
The closest thing to a goal in the first 30 minutes was a hard shot by Sawyer Pierpont that pounded the left goal post.
Then there was an instance where Leninski (four saves) hit a low clear and it caromed off Letourneau and nearly sneaked inside the left post.
The Otters’ pressure bore fruit in a roundabout way when Pierpont rammed a high corner kick and a Springfield player accidentally headed it in during a clearing attempt 30:40 into play.
The Otters, who had a 6-2 advantage in shots on frame, nearly put in another early in the second half when Letourneau centered and Hayden Bernhardt pounded it just over the crossbar.
The Cosmos, who have just one goal in three losses, didn’t create much inside the 18 but two longer shots by Quinton Andrews and Lucas Pugh were just off the mark.
The Cosmos had more success in the second half in moving the ball into the penalty area but Otters freshman keeper Ben Adams (two saves) was aggressive in cutting off passes or charging off is mark to pick volleys out of the air.
OV padded its lead with a nice goal, with Bernhardt hitting a cross that one Otter whiffed on. But several yards away Bradley Danforth was in the perfect position and pounded a low hard shot into the left side of the net at 59:38.
Evan Thomas, an Otters sophomore, had some bright moments with his skilled play up front and at midfield, and Fraser Pierpont, Sam Scholar and Lane Eddy had bright spots on defense.
The Cosmos had four corners to the Otters’ two, and first-year coach Victor Cucullo was pleased that his 0-3 team made a step forward. The Cosmos had flashes of building an attack and were solid defensively most of the match.
Springfield has a half-dozen freshmen and sophomores and is finding its way.
“We’re definitely getting better,” Cucullo said, “as a team, as a group, as a family.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.