BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team has proven itself to be a tough out when it comes to big games, but Saturday afternoon against Hartford, that version of the Otters was missing.
The Hurricanes took a lead midway through the first and never looked back in a 58-34 win against Otter Valley.
"Our effort just wasn't there," said Otters coach Kelly Trayah. "If we play these guys like we did against Fair Haven, it's a different game."
Otter Valley went up 5-2 in the opening minutes, but that was as good as it would get for the Otters all afternoon.
With Otter Valley up 8-7, the Canes took over the game. Hartford went on a 9-0 run that bled into the second quarter and continued to build from there.
The Otters were hindered by missed lay-ups and sloppy passing and the Canes took control.
Hartford continued to build its lead throughout the second quarter and led by 15 at the halftime break.
"The first half we got behind because we missed way too many little lay-ups," Trayah said. "If we make half of those, it's a pretty tight game."
The Canes made sure it wouldn't be tight and a big driving force in that effort was lanky junior guard Jasmine Jenkins. Jenkins got out into passing lanes to force turnovers and she executed on the offensive end as well.
By the half, Jenkins had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals. She finished the day with 17 points and seven steals.
Otter Valley had a short run in the third quarter, where it narrowed the deficit to 11, but the Canes responded with a 9-0 run to open up the lead again.
"We continued to miss shots. We couldn't just stay in a zone and let them pick us apart, so we went to man," Trayah said. "We just didn't execute well today. There's no sugar-coating it."
The Otters struggled from the line all game long, going 4-for-15 at the charity stripe, a 27-percent mark.
Aside from Jenkins' standout performance, Kennedy Mullen had 14 points and four steals for the Canes.
Livia Bernhardt had 10 points and six rebounds for Otter Valley. Leah Pinkowski had nine points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard Alice Keith played well defensively with seven steals.
As Otter Valley players left the locker room Saturday, Trayah and assistant coach Glenn Bird stood at the sides of the doorway with a waiting high-five, noting to each player to put this game in the past and focus on the next one.
The Otters (3-6) are back in action on Wednesday when they host Vergennes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.