There is a new restaurant going up in Rutland but when it comes to the field hockey relationship between Springfield and Otter Valley, KFC means something different — Kindness, Friendship, Camaraderie.
The Otters and Cosmos are a mutual admiration society. They dig down and try to beat one another on the scoreboard but before, after and even during the game, there is something special connecting these teams.
“They were so positive and upbeat with us,” Otter Valley senior Sydney Gallo said of the Otters’ game in Springfield last season.
They were so impressed with their treatment at Springfield’s Michelle Porter Field in 2021 that for Saturday’s Homecoming game at Otter Valley, the Otters invited the Cosmos to lunch, sharing pizza after the game.
Prior to the contest, the Otters and Cosmos broke out in dance together to the pregame music.
“Winning was not their top priority, it was sportsmanship,” Gallo said.
Winning might not be the top priority for the winless Cosmos, but make no mistake, Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski was a competitive NCAA Division I field hockey standout at Bucknell who is committed to building a winning program.
She is simply intent on doing it within the framework of sportsmanship and with the goal of cultivating good people along with good field hockey players.
They were 0-4 after Saturday’s 7-0 loss to the Otters.
Otter Valley Jodie Keith has another contender on her hands with a 5-2 record.
The common denominator for the Cosmos and Otters is that relationship that they take so much pride in.
“They were super nice and supported us,” Springfield’s Molly Tennis said. “They would say things to us like, ‘Hey, good drive.’ It is a really good environment. They lifted our spirit.”
“They are so respectful to us on and off the field,” Otter Valley’s Mackenzie McKay said. “They went out of their way to be kind.”
Many versions of the genesis of this relationship have it beginning with the hospitality the Otters were shown at a game in Springfield.
The Cosmos’ Moira Rigney believes the seed was planted in Brandon at the Otters 2021 Homecoming game.
“After that, it really bloomed and we had a great relationship,” Rigney said.
They look forward to playing against one another.
“We were so excited on the bus coming up here,” Tennis said before Saturday morning’s game.
Tennis said it is not unusual for the Cosmos to cheer a good play by the other team.
“Some of the teams will look at us and say, ‘Why are they doing that,’” Tennis said.
“But Otter Valley gets it.”
Is this something that will live on after players on these teams graduate?
“I think it will continue. We are passing it on to our younger guys,” Gallo said.
“I don’t think it will be a problem continuing it,” Otter Valley’s Ryleigh LaPorte said. “I hope they keep it going.”
LaPorte is a senior who sees the game in her future.
“I don’t want to stop playing field hockey,” she said, eyeing the Colby-Sawyer College program as one possibility.
Long after she plays her last game in Otter blue, she will treasure the games with Springfield as one of the highlights of her high school career.
Springfield goalie Zada Grant sees the bond between the teams as something that could spread, making the sport that much better.
“This is a great thing for the field hockey community,” Grant said.
