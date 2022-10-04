BRANDON — If there is such a thing as a good loss, the Otter Valley field hockey team found it in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime defeat to Bellows Falls.
Coach Bethany Coursen has built a program in Westminster that is the gold standard of Vermont field hockey. The Terriers are the 1927 Yankees, Lombardi's Packers, Russell's Celtics.
The Terriers are trying to get to their eighth consecutive state championship game but the Otters had them on the ropes, leading 3-2 late in the fourth quarter.
The clock was ticking down. Nervous OV fans dared to entertain notions of the upset.
Then, with only 5:59 remaining in regulation time, Ashlin Maxfield scored for Bellows Falls to knot the score at 3-3.
Ava LaRoss assumed the hero's mantel for the Terriers, ending the game with 3:45 remaining in the overtime.
Overtime in field hockey is grueling. A coach must take three players off the field and there is expansive space that tests players' endurance.
"You have to give everything that you have in overtime," LaRoss said.
"We struggled in the regular game but came together in the overtime.
"This is our second overtime of the season."
The first was a scoreless tie against Hartford. The Terriers are still unbeaten at 6-0-1. The Otters fell to 6-3.
"I can't tell you the last time that we were ahead of Bellows Falls or went to overtime with them," Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said.
"This was a good loss. They should get a lot of confidence from this game."
Someone who will derive plenty of confidence from the day is Otter Valley freshman Breanna Bovey. She scored her first two varsity goals.
She was only saying to Keith the previous day that she had not scored a goal since the Play Day (a preseason jamboree) at Mount Abraham.
"I said to her, 'We will have to change that,'" Keith said.
But it was Bellows Falls scoring first. Less than three minutes into the game, Jules McDermid fired in a hard-low shot.
Then, Bovey got the equalizer with 4:34 still to play in the first quarter.
The Terriers scored with just 28 ticks on the clock to take a 2-1 lead into the second quarter. It was Emma Bazin scoring with LaRoss setting her up.
Bovey added on to her memorable day, tying the score 38 seconds into the second quarter.
"This is her first time on varsity and she has improved so much through the entire season," Keith said.
The Otters got a huge lift going into halftime, not to mention the lead.
Charlotte Newton got the go-ahead goal with Mackenzie McKay earning the assist.
That set the stage for Maxfield, who rescued the Terriers from defeat late in regulation play, and LaRoss who netted the game-winner.
Bellows Falls had a 13-10 edge in corners and both teams took turns attacking.
Otter Valley goalie Lily Morgan was under more pressure than her counterpart Livie Clough at the other end of the field. Morgan was called on to make highlight-reel saves several times.
"Their goalie did a great job," Coursen said.
The 7-on-7 session is a challenge for coaches and it begins with selecting the seven players you want out there.
"You want the ones out there who have the best chemistry on that day. Our seven players today were not all the same ones in the overtime against Hartford," Coursen said.
"Anyone is talented enough to go out there. It depends on the day."
Keith said the ingredients she looks for in putting players on the field for the extra 10 minutes are "experience, confidence and endurance."
The game was fast and, most notably, the players were able to control the ball with their stick work at that speed.
McKay was a jet with her runs down the sidelines for the Otters.
Keith also praised Matelin LaPorte for a strong game on defense.
Her sister Ryleigh LaPorte showcased her speed and skills with several strong scoring bids.
Bovey was not the only freshman who stood out for the Otters. Her classmates like Marissa Dick, and Michaela Hobbs had especially strong games.
The 10-minute OT is a test of endurance, one where the will is often there but the legs are not.
"You have to leave it all on the field," LaRoss said.
