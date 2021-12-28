NORTH CLARENDON — Every night through six games, the Otter Valley girls basketball team has brought its aggressive defense onto the floor. They have executed it well and held a solid Mount Abraham team to 27 points. That does not do much for you when you score only 11.
Tuesday night, the Otters found their offense in beating Mill River 59-30.
The victory got Otter Valley to the .500 mark (3-3) but the big deal was that they nearly scored 60 points.
“We were strong with our offense,” said Anna Lee who led the Otters with 14 points.
“We have the intensity on defense. This should give us some confidence.
“Tonight, we meshed the two (offense and defense) together.”
“We have not had that scoring feeling a lot,” OV coach Ray Counter said. “Today we made some shots and got in a good rhythm.
“We are seeing a little improvement.”
He would love to see a lot more improvement on Thursday night because the test will be much tougher. A tall and talented West Rutland team is coming to Brandon.
Malori Carlson’s winter season is a lot like her fall season. She was regarded as one the top soccer goalkeepers in the state but with a young and learning team could not get the victories.
Carlson scored 19 points on this night but had little help when it came to offensive production. Cheyenne Hoyle was next in the 0-5 Minutemen’s scoring parade with five points.
The Otters had good balance. Alice Keith followed Lee in scoring with 12 and Emily Peduto added eight.
Counter played his bench extensively, everyone getting significant minutes.
It was the second straight victory for the Otters who were coming off a 37-33 decision over Middlebury.
The Otters came out strong, building an 11-0 lead before Carlson ended the run with an inside hoop and then completed the three-point play.
Ryleigh LaPorte, Keith and Lee ignited that 11-0 start. LaPorte got the first hoop of the game and Keith had two steals that she converted into layups. Lee drained a 3-point field goal during the spree.
The Otters built their advantage to 34-12 by halftime and then had a 13-0 run to start the second half.
First-year Mill River coach Jake Tanner knew victories would be hard to come by this season so he notes the pluses when they occur. His Minutemen never stopped playing hard and won the fourth quarter, 11-8.
While the Otters have a difficult hurdle on Thursday, the Minutemen have their own imposing challenge on that evening with White River Valley coming to North Clarendon.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.