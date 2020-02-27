BRANDON — Four in a Row. ... Look at ’em go. The Otter Valley girls basketball team is poetry in motion.
The fourth victory in this winning streak came Thursday night, a 66-36 victory over Woodstock that closed out the regular season for the Otters with a record of 9-11.
They have put it all together during the streak, playing well in all facets of the game and beating a couple of pretty decent teams in Hartford and Springfield.
They have done it with an inside-outside game. Livia Bernhardt did much of the damage inside with 19 points and a lot of the hard work on the boards. Mallory Lufkin was the centerpiece of the perimeter attack with 14 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals and Mary Kingsley canned two 3-pointers on her way to eight points.
Kingsley and Bernhardt were two of the five seniors honored in what might have been their final home game. The Otters still have a chance to get a home playoff game but it will depend on some other results.
The other seniors honored were Julia Eastman (seven points), Alia Edmunds and Leah Pinkowski who was still sidelined by an injury but is expected to return for the playoffs.
Kingsley said she thinks the Otters caught Hartford off guard on Feb. 20 during this win skein. Hartford had beaten the Otters badly in the first game in OV’s own gym.
“We had four players gone that night. I think they were expecting an easy game and we surprised them. We are full of surprises,” Kingsley said.
The Otters made nine 3s as a team against Woodstock and Eastman’s trey put OV ahead for good, 3-1.
Edmunds, Lufkin and Kingsley added 3s of their own in the opening quarter and by the time it was over the Otters were sitting atop a 16-3 lead.
Lufkin then nailed two 3s in a row to bump the score to 22-3, all but putting this one in the books.
“Mallory works hard. She is a great defender and a great shooter, too,” Kingsley said.
“She has been doing that the last three games. Mallory has found her range,” Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said.
The winning streak has validated all the time and effort the five seniors have put into the program,” Kingsley said.
“It meant a lot to us. The five of us have been playing AAU basketball together since fourth grade,” Kingsley said. “This really hit us, that this is the end of it.”
Not the end yet, though. Kingsley said the Otters would dearly love to win at least one playoff game.
“Winning a playoff game is something Otter Valley hasn’t done in forever,” Kingsley said.
The final stretch of the regular season has been a lot of fun for the Otters but there is another side of basketball and the 1-18 Wasps have experienced it.
But Woodstock, to its credit, never stopped playing and the Wasps had a few stretches where they played solidly.
They also had some very young players on display who signaled better times ahead with their play.
One was freshman Noah Harper who led the Wasps with 10 points. Sophomore Emma Tarleton followed with nine.
The Wasps’ varsity roster lists three freshmen, five sophomores, three juniors and no seniors so Steve Landon’s program has some building blocks in place.
Trayah cited Edmunds for her passing and pointed to that inside-outside game as a key ingredient during this winning streak.
Sophomore Alice Keith is the glue of that attack with her ball handling and passing as the floor general.
The pairings are released on Monday. Whether they will be home or away, the Otters are excited about the “second season” because they are entering it playing their best basketball of the year.
