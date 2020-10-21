Otter Valley needed a win for its psyche after three straight losses and the Otters got it, outscoring Mount St. Joseph 4-3 in girls soccer action at Abatiell Field in Rutland on Wednesay.
It was the Sister Act striking for the Otters. Mia Politano had three goals and Elena Politano the other. Mia also assisted Elena’s goal and it was a big one, breaking a 2-2 tie at almost the the midway point of the second half.
“We had to win this game,” Mia said.
Winning the game was just part of the challenge. They also had to regroup after they lost a 2-0 lead. The Mounties scored twice to make the halftime score 2-2.
“When we went into the second half, we had a mission. We had to get back up again,” Mia said.
“Mia and Elena work so well together,” OV coach Tammi Blanchard said.
The Otters broke on top when Mia Politano scored with 18:51 left in the first half. Politano had plenty of room to the left of MSJ goalkeeper Sophia Hussak. She kept her composure and threaded it between Hussak and the post.
Hussak was standing in for regular keeper Cindi Carranza who was missing due to illness.
Mia padded the lead only two minutes later off an indirect kick.
Less than two minutes later, the Mounties were awarded a penalty kick. Taylor Blodorn struck the PK well but it hit the crossbar.
Brooke Bishop cut the lead in half, beating keeper Linnea Faulkner with a beautiful left-footed serve from 18 yards out. It came 8:41 before the half.
Lauren Costales, who said she was going to score prior to the game, made good on her promise 1:41 before the half to send the Mounties into the break in a 2-2 tie.
The Mounties had a great chance to take the lead early in the second half when Costales served a corner kick that Sienna Diezel pounded toward the goal only to have Mia Politano block it.
Then the Otters threatened on a cross by Elena Politano and again on a shot by Ella Brytowski that forced Hussak to make a sprawling save.
There were several such chances but Elena Politano converted hers after Mia got the ball to her. It was a hard shot from 20 yards out that had enough force to get through Hussak’s hands.
The Otters were pushing hard for the insurance goal but were denied when Hussak came far out of the net, making a brilliant play to thwart what had the makings of a run deep in the box.
Mia Politano pushed the lead to 4-2 with 19 minutes remaining, placing the ball to the goalkeeper’s left with a shot from just outside the 18.
Emma Blodorn made sure things stayed exciting right to the end by scoring off an assist from Brooke Bishop with 15:56 remaining.
Bishop had another opportunity with eight minutes to go. She shot from point blank range but it was right at Faulkner and the freshman keeper caught it.
The Mounties were determined. Taylor Blodorn hit one with authority from 30 yards but it went over the bar.
The Otters flashed their speed on the attack again and again. Sometimes they were close to breaking away but the fast and dependable Tiana Gallipo showed her closing speed and extinguished those attempts.
Blanchard praised Emily Peduto and Sarah Calvin for their play at midfield for the Otters.
The victory elevates Division II OV’s record to 4-4. The Mounties fall to 6-2 and began the day ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Danville and No. 2 Proctor in Division IV in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s standings.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson and her players have to be wondering how they did not draw first blood. The game was scoreless when Costales and Bishop each had hard shots on goal but Faulkner repelled the attempts with diving saves. Those shots came in rapid succession about 11 minutes into the game.
“This game is a win for our kids,” Patterson said. “We dominated the game. We beat that team.
“We made some silly mistakes early that led to goals but my kids played the best game they have played all year.”
“We just worked so hard. It was a great team effort,” Mia Politano said.
NOTES: It was Senior Day for MSJ. Lucy Gallo, Nicole Lawyer and Savannah Perry were honored before the game. ... Otter Valley will have its Senior Day on Friday with Fair Haven in town. ... It will be a busy weekend for Calvin. The OV senior will be playing soccer on Friday and then running with the cross country team on Saturday at the Southern Vermont League B Championships in Hartford. ... MSJ closes out the regular season on Friday at Long Trail.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
