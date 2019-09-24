WEST RUTLAND — Carl Serrani has won enough girls basketball games and titles to earn a spot in the Vermont Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame with the induction set for March of 2020. But he could not get the West Rutland soccer field ready for play to the satisfaction of officials Tuesday after a heavy rain pelted the surface.
The Otter Valley and West Rutland boys soccer teams were scheduled to play a game at 4:30 p.m. but officials deemed the field unsuitable for the game minutes before the start time.
Serrani used a tractor to dump dirt in front of the goal.
“It wasn’t safe. What he did just didn’t improve it enough,” official Mike Kinsler said. “There were puddles in the penalty kick area.”
Division III Otter Valley brought a record of 1-5 to West Rutland. The Division IV Golden Horde is 2-3-2.
“We are a young team and getting better. I am not displeased,” Otter Valley coach Dick Williams said upon receiving the news of the postponement.
“We are not going away in our games and that is something to hold on to. We are improving and learning.
“I thought this would be the year for (senior midfielder) Sawyer Pierpont and that has proven to be true.”
West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle has seen the Horde give a good account of themselves after a slow start.
The rainout buys a little more time for his contingent of injured players who are expected back soon.
“Saturday I think we will be at full strength for our game at Bellows Falls,” Zaengle said.
“We are improving every game.”
This was an enticing matchup. West Rutland and Proctor battled through both overtimes with 110 minutes of soccer yielding a scoreless tie.
Otter Valley nearly went the same 110 minutes against Proctor but the Phantoms scored with only seconds left in the final overtime to pull the game out.
No makeup date was set.
