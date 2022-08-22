BRANDON — The 2021 season was not kind to Otter Valley on the soccer pitch. The boys team won four games, the girls just one.
But optimism pervades the teams for 2022. There is a new feeling in Otterville with the season beckoning.
"I love the effort and everyone in this group is full of confidence," new Otter Valley boys soccer coach Brian Thomas said. "They love to compete."
"I believe we will be a lot better. We have kind of a new practice set-up that has helped us a lot," said senior and leading returning goal scorer on the girls team Elena Politano.
"A lot of of the girls are working like they really want it this year and they are a lot more confident."
THE BOYS
Hayden Bernhardt, last year's standout in the goal, is off to Bates College and senior Brian Stanley and junior Isaiah Wood are slotted to fill the position.
Wood is back in the fold after not playing for a couple of years.
"Between the two, we will see what we get," Thomas said.
Scoring was a problem last year. Thomas is looking for a more energized attack with Aiden Decker, Owen Thomas, Lucas Politano, Drew Pelkey, Luke Calvin, Max Derby and Logan Letourneau all capable of putting the ball in the net.
"We want players to find the back of the net. We don't care if you are a ninth grader or 12th grader or what your name is, we want players who can find the back of the net," coach Thomas said.
Three up and coming young players to watch are freshmen Brody Lathrop, Timothy Barron and Connor Denis.
Coach Thomas said the Otters will carry on the trademark of defense that was perpetuated by his predecessor Dick Williams.
One game that showcased Williams' emphasis on defense came in a 1-0 loss to a heavily favored Green Mountain team where the Otters stacked the defense, giving them a chance until the Chieftains scored a late goal.
"We are going to defend the hell out of the ball and try to find a way to put the ball in the net," coach Thomas said.
He sees a desire that can make that philosophy pay off.
"These guys are hungry," the coach said.
Thomas will get to eyeball the Otters against live competition on Saturday when they host Sharon Academy and Vergennes in a scrimmage.
The opener comes on Sept. 2 when West Rutland pays a visit to Markowski Field.
"We just want to try to get some excitement and to get a crowd to show up," Thomas said.
Rounding out the roster are Ryden Richardson, Haston Byrne, Kaiden Lee, Taber Kerins, Jason Hartwell, Benjamin McGuigan and Jacob Warrell.
THE GIRLS
Linnea Faulkner returns to the goal. She got a late start as the result of a job at a summer camp but coach Tammi Blanchard said it was obvious she had been working out, coming back in great shape.
"She is ready to go. She came back diving on the ground," Blanchard said.
Blanchard is hopeful that Politano will have more help in the scoring department and there are players that she sees as being capable.
Mallee Richardson is one of those.
"She has a good shot and when she aims for the corner, no goalie is going to stop it," Blanchard said. "She is very aggressive.
Another capable of finding the back of the net is Ella Brytowski.
"She can place the ball and she has a great foot. She can also set people up. She gets a lot of assists," Blanchard said.
Randi Lancour is another potential scorer and will play up top.
Emily Peduto returns at midfield.
"She is great at making plays and getting the ball up field," Blanchard said.
Savanna Cook will be moved up from her fullback spot to the midfield this season. She is capable of scoring from the perimeter.
"She is aggressive and fast," Blanchard said.
Bryn Blanchard and Lexi Hayes are center backs and work in concert after playing together for four years,
Brookelyn Kimball is the Otters' Swiss army knife.
"We are playing her at fullback right now but I know I can move her up. She can play anywhere," Blanchard said.
Sierra Cormany is another solid back and Blanchard said she also has confidence in players like Laura Allen, Emma Stanley, Jazalyn Madrigal, Clara Cifone and Lauren Palmer.
The Otters have a scrimmage on Tuesday against Poutlney as they look to fine tune the machine before the season opener on Sept. 2 against Proctor at Ludlow's Dorsey Park.
