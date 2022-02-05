BRANDON — Next man up. It is a mantra frequently heard around the NFL but it was a perfect fit for the Otter Valley boys basketball team in Saturday's 66-59 victory over Proctor.
The Otters learned the morning of the game that they would be without standout post player Hayden Bernhardt.
Next man up: Dylan Stevens-Clark.
"Dylan is our backup 5 and I thought he rebounded the ball well," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said.
"Dylan just came back (from illness) himself."
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led the Otters with 24 points and got buckets in pivotal spots in a game that was extremely close throughout.
"Hayden gets most of our rebounds. We knew what we had to do," Tucker-Bryant said.
"A lot of people don't think we are very good because of our record (3-10) but we think we can some win some games to get a better seed and upset somebody in the playoffs. That's the plan."
Proctor coach Jake Eaton felt the Otters played extremely well and he felt the same about his own team's performance.
"I am proud of the kids. I feel better about this game than I did our win over Mid-Vermont," Eaton said.
The game was nip and tuck with lead changers. The Otters had the lead most of the time but it was seldom more than by a possession or two.
"Every time we made a run, they made a big 3 or made a big play," Eaton said.
The end of the first quarter was an illustration of that. Proctor's Matt Plucin connected on a 3-point field goal to tie the game but Tucker-Bryant answered with a trey to send the Otters into the second quarter with a 20-17 lead.
The Otters led 35-33 at the half and Aiden Decker cushioned the lead to five with a 3-ball for the first points of the third quarter.
The game stayed close, though, making every possession precious. The Otters took a 50-47 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth stanza belonged to the Otters. Owen Thomas nailed a couple of big 3s in the period to help them finally get some separation from the Phantoms.
Levi Petit and Bryson Bourn delighted the Proctor crowd with their assortment of moves around the basket. Petit worked hard for his points, grabbing offensive rebounds and powering his way through heavy traffic.
Bourn's power moves netted him 21 points and Petit had 24.
They did not get a lot of help as Carter Crossmon was next with six points.
Logan Letourneau followed Tucker-Bryant in scoring for the Otters with 12 points and Owen Thomas rang up nine points on three treys.
Stark said the Otters spent some time working on solving the Phantoms' 1-3-1 zone in practice and he felt that paid off.
The Phantoms fall to 6-6.
Stark said being in the pressure cooker by playing a game where the lead was hardly ever more than a two-possession advantage was a great thing for his team.
"Learning how to play with the lead in a game like this was huge for us," Stark said.
"I just told the kids that it is all about the journey. This made us better," Eaton said.
The Phantoms' journey continues with a trip to Quechee for another contest against Mid-Vermont Christian on Wednesday.
