The game was over and the Otters rushed to the far end of the field to congratulate veteran goalie Alec Stevens with a round of hugs and high-fives.
It looked more like an Otter Valley victory than a 6-4 loss to Brattleboro on Saturday at Rutland's Alumni Field in inter-divisional boys lacrosse.
The Otters are making strides and their second game this year against a Division I team was clear evidence. They fell behind 3-0 early and played the Colonels even or better the rest of the way.
This could be a year when OV, with the most talent and depth the school has ever had, makes noise in D-II.
"I think this team expects to compete in games like this," said coach Jesse Milliman. Having that mentality means the world."
Stevens was a rock after the first 2:34, in which Brattleboro's Ryan Tyler scored two of his three goals on hard bouncers. After that Stevens turned back a lot of quality shots and the OV defense, led by a monster game by Kam Strickland, was on point.
The Otters' Hayden Gallo had a pair of goals and Ethan Sulik-Doty and Tim Kittler had one each, with Kittler's score with 4:43 remaining pulling OV to within 5-4.
"They played hard. They're a scrappy team," said Colonels coach Chris Sawyer.
"We wouldn't have won today without our goalie (Dylan Carrasquillo)."
Austin Wood's goal made it 3-0 then the Otters nearly tied things in the second period. Sulik-Doty and Gallo put together goals, the latter scoring after circling around the back of the Brattleboro goal.
Tyler scored to make it 4-2 and then Aden McMahon netted the first of his two goals on a rebound after Stevens had stopped another Tyler shot on net, restoring a three-goal lead.
But the Otters' defense really toughened up in the third period, which OV won 1-0 on Gallo's goal after he charged through the Colonels defense.
"I'm tremendously happy. We played outstanding defense," said Milliman. "We showed a lot of discipline. We had just one penalty today to, what? Six for them? Our guys were composed and kept it together."
The Colonels' defense responded through the bulk of the fourth quarter, with Carrasquillo able to respond to more Otters pressure and his defense deflecting several shots.
The Otters pulled to within 5-4 on Kittler's big overhand shot from out in front after he took a pass from Gallo with plenty of time remaining.
The Colonels, 2-0-1, didn't panic.
"We're young but we can be scrappy too," said Sawyer.
OV was making its way into scoring position when Tanner Edson stole the ball and sent a pass to McMahon for a much-needed pad score.
The Otters fell to 0-2 but three of their next four games are against D-II or D-III schools. They will also benefit from some continuity after playing only twice in two weeks. They begin on Tuesday by hosting D-II Lamoille.
"I told them I was proud of each and every one of them," said Milliman. "They left it on the field today and that's all we can ask."
