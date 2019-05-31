BRANDON — Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby was saying before Friday’s game his Terriers would need to come up with a perfect performance to beat Otter Valley.
His Terriers did not, but the Otters came pretty close.
Four BF errors led to a six-run third inning and Otter Valley roared into the Division II semifinals with a 10-0 victory in five innings in the Division II quarterfinals game.
Five innings? Against the divisional rival that played the Otters closer than anyone this season?
“I don’t remember a more fundamentally sound game in all three aspects this year,” said Otters coach Mike Howe.
“You can’t do that against a good baseball team,” Lockerby said of the errors and two hit batsmen who scored single runs in the first and second innings.
“(The errors) have been part of our problem this year,” sad Lockerby. “That opened the floodgates and what’s a good team going to do but take advantage.”
The top-seeded Otters were flawless in the field and Josh Beayon, who threw 92 pitches, came up with big strikeouts to end the first three innings with one or more runners in scoring position. He finished with a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Otters closed the game with a flourish without assistance, stringing together five straight singles against reliever Grady Lockerby to chase in the last two runs.
OV struck for 11 hits and Reilly Shannon had three of them, including two, two-out singles that drove in three runs.
No. 8 BF finished 8-10, including two two-run losses against the Otters, who didn’t need a big pep talk to understand how dangerous BF could be.
“We talked about it. Then they took it upon themselves and went out and executed,” Howe said.
Both teams slapped leather early, with BF shortstop Griff Waryas making two glittering diving plays to rob Marcus McCullough and Nate Hudson of base knocks. BF second baseman Jack Burke snared a liner on a dive to rob McCullough again, turning it into a double play.
OV second baseman Kollin Bissette saved a BF run in the second with a backhand stab near the bag, throwing out Colton Baldasaro at first to preserve a 1-0 lead.
Pat McKeighan’s sacrifice fly in the first and Shannon’s RBI single in the second made it 2-0 and everything came unraveled for BF in the fourth, when losing pitcher Elliott Graham was victimized for six unearned runs as BF committed all of its errors in the infield.
Graham gave up six hits, struck one one, walked two batters and hit two.
The Otters’ Jack Adams, who made a couple of fine running grabs in left field, drove in a run with a suicide squeeze and Logan Trombley scored another on a fielder’s choice. Then, with two out, Shannon singled for two runs and Hudson singled right behind him for another.
Hudson had two hits and OV catcher Alex Polli continued his hot hitting with two singles. The last four men in the OV order had five of the Otters’ hits. McKeighan’s RBI single closed out the game in the fifth.
BF leadoff man MacGregor Vancor had two hits but was stranded on base twice.
“I feel bad for my guys because they can play better than that,” said Lockerby. “I hate to see my seniors end it this way.”
But there is still life for seven OV seniors, who will be on the field when the Otters host No. 4 Harwood on Tuesday. The 17-1 Otters have won their last six games, including a victory over D-I Burr and Burton, two against BF and two against D-II rival Fair Haven.
