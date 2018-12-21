BRANDON — Otter Valley boys basketball coach Greg Hughes has lamented the slow start his team has had this season even in the victories. They have had to fashion stirring comebacks to pull them out. After Friday night’s 51-34 victory over Vergennes, it appears as though that problem might have been erased.
The Otters buried the Commodores early, winning the opening quarter 15-2 and then going to the halftime locker room with a 27-8 lead.
“Our biggest focus was to come out strong,” Otter Valley guard Dylan Mackie said. “We have been talking about that a lot. During the first three games we came out soft in every game.”
Not this time and Mackie made sure of it, scoring 12 of his 19 points inhe opening stanza.
The win elevates the Otters’ record to 3-1.
“I just couldn’t let us come out soft,” Mackie said. “I just hate to be in a hole and have to play from behind.”
The only time the Otters were behind was when Kevin Jackson got the first hoop of the game for the Commodores.
Mackie scored by taking it to the rim and then connected with an inside jumper to put them ahead for good.
Following Mackie in scoring for the Otters was Kameron Strickland with 13 and Tyler Rowe with seven.
Jackson was the only Commodore in double figures with 15 points.
Delshon Norwood was superb on both ends of the floor for the Otters. He made the ‘Dores very uncomfortable with his hell-bent-for-leather defense and also had some eye-popping assists including two gorgeous passes that set up Strickland for inside hoops.
When Strickland converted one of those hoops in the third quarter it put the Otters in front by 24 (33-9) and it looked as though it would be easy from there.
It was with the Commodores never truly threatening but Vergennes did show some spunk and had their fans hopeful when Jackson took the ball hard to the hole to cut it to 17 (43-26) with 5:05 still to play.
The Commodores did nail a couple of 3s right at the end to make the game appear closer than it was.
The Otters take that 3-1 record into the East-West Tournament which they will host on Dec. 27.
The East-West event then shifts to Hartford High School on Dec. 29 due to a wrestling tournament being held at Otter Valley.
It was a nice rebound win for the Otters who were coming off a 66-59 loss at Middlebury. This was their home opener.
Strickland was tough underneath, banging hard on the boards and getting some second-chance points.
“He is definitely one of our strongest players inside. We need him to be a force.” Hughes said.
And Hughes was also happy that the slow start malady did not plague his club again.
“I definitely think it was our defense that helped us to get out to that start and we need to play defense like that,” he said.
Vergennes, which opened with a come-from-behind win over BFA-Fairfax, fell to 1-1.
NOTES: Vergennes coach Peter Quinn, who died just before the season, was paid a tribute before the game and there was a lengthy standing ovation in his honor. ... The Vergennes’ warm-up tops all have Quinn’s name on the back of them. ... Pittsford High School, the forerunner of Otter Valley, won a state championship in 1961. That Panther team will be honored the Feb. 4 girls home game against Proctor and again at the Feb. 15 boys home game against Mill River. It is being biled as 1961 Night. ... The Otter Valley boys baseball team will take a preseason trip south.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
