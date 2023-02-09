BRANDON — Dominating an opponent is a new experience for the Otter Valley girls basketball. They blew out rival Mill River 60-14 on Thursday night. They had only won one game previously and that was a grinder — an overtime victory over Vergennes.
"It feels good," Otter Valley's Ryleigh LaPorte said.
The Otters dominated from start to finish. Well, almost from the start. Chloe Kennedy sank a free throw to give Mill River a 1-0 lead.
Then, the Otters took it over and held a 14-2 lead after one quarter and 29-6 advantage at the half.
"We thought we were playing down to their level and we talked about that at halftime," LaPorte said.
"The whole bench played and that was good practice for them."
Coach Ray Counter got playing time for everyone available. Regular starter Emily Peduto was out with an illness.
Nine players scored. They were led by LaPorte's 17 points and Elena Politano had 10. Anna Lee followed with nine.
Kennedy led the Minutemen with five points. Stella Miglorie and Cheyenne Hoyle tossed in four apiece.
The Minutemen were without 6-foot-1 Molly Hier who was injured in Sunday's practice.
Her absence was felt as the Otters grabbed offensive rebounds on numerous possessions.
"It was good to get a bunch of playing time for everyone and to have them be successful while they were out there," Counter said. "It helps to build confidence."
The 2-14 Otters will try to use that confidence on Saturday when Woodstock comes to town.
LaPorte, an outstanding field hockey player, said she felt that this victory could help the Otters put something together much the same way that an overtime victory at Fair Haven helped the OV stickers last fall.
"I think it can help us to build our momentum," LaPorte said.
Mill River coach Ken Webb was impressed with the Otters.
"They were able to get up and down the floor. We haven't seen a team run the floor like that before," Webb said.
The first quarter, the Otters expertly ran the break, making the crisp outlet pass, advancing the ball quickly and making the perfect bounce pass for the layup.
The problem was, after doing everything correctly, they would blow up the layup.
After the first quarter, everything clicked and they finished the break by cashing in on the layups.
"I think they got confident," Webb said.
After the Minutemen drew first blood on Kennedy's free throw, the Otters went on a 14-1 run that included six points from Politano.
Everyone got in the act in the second quarter. Matelin LaPorte scored four quick points and when Lee drilled a 3-pointer it pushed the advantage to 23-5.
The Minutemen's record fell to 2-16 and they have a tough test on Valentine's Day against Arlington. They finish the regular season the following Friday at Proctor.
