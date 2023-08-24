BRANDON — Most soccer coaches like to build their teams from he back of the field on up. If that is the case at Otter Valley, boys coach Brian Thomas and girls coach Tammi Blanchard are well-stocked.
Both teams return talented and seasoned goalkeepers.
Blanchard has Linnea Faulkner back in the net and Thomas has plenty of confidence in Isaiah Wood after he helped to key a first-round Division II playoff upset over Mount Abraham in 2022.
Wood said he spent the summer working three days a week on technique and getting in shape.
Last year the Otters had to pull off an upset on the road to get their playoff win. This year they would love to play that first postseason game on familiar Markowski Field.
“I think the goal every season is to get a home playoff game,” Wood said.
Wood said that win in Bristol over Mount Abe gives the Otters a different mentality as they head into this season.
“We have expectations. In other years, we didn’t really have any expectations,” the keeper said.
“We got beat pretty good by Middlebury (in the second round) and after that our focus was about what we have to do to get better,” Thomas said. “We want to improve and shoot for a home playoff game.”
Faulkner brings size and athleticism to the net for the girls squad. She has a vast collection of highlight-reel saves.
“She is definitely ready,” Blanchard said of Faulkner.
Faulkner gave an indication of that during the spring when she backstopped the Fusion to a 2-1 victory over Summit in the Green Mountain Challenge at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
Faulkner said that the biggest improvement in her game going into this season is the part between the ears.
“Definitely, the game is all mental,” said the National Honor Society student who is eyeing Tufts along with other highly regarded academic institutions.
“I have improved that part of my game.”
That will show up, she said, in her decision making. There will be no hesitation or second-guessing when it comes to the choice of laying back or charging out of the net.
“There will be no second thoughts,” she said.
BOYS
Owen Thomas is the leading returning goal scorer but his father believes there are plenty of offensive weapons to complement him.
“There are seven or eight guys on this team who want to score and who can score, who love to score” coach Thomas said.
Some of those players will have defense as their top priority while players like Luke Calvin, Logan Letourneau and Drew Pelkey figure to be on the attack with potential to score.
Max Derby and Aiden Decker will have defense as their primary role but both can unload testing shots from the perimeter.
“The victory over Mount Abe is something to build on but we know that to compete against the top 10 teams in Division II that we need to get a lot better,” coach Thomas said.
The Otters boast 17 players and will not have a JV team.
Coach Adam Calvin is back to assist Thomas, something that the head coach is very excited about.
“The kids love him. He is a great addition to our program,” Thomas said.
Decker, Derby, Thomas and Wood are the seniors.
Juniors include Calvin, Letourneau and Pelkey.
Timothy Baron, Connor Denis, Jason Hartwell, Brody Lathrop, Benjamin McGuigan and Jacob Warrell are sophomore.
Wood is helping to groom McGuigan to be the keeper when he graduates.
Tanner Biondo, Dylan Curtis, Jonathan Johnson and Owen McArdle are freshmen.
The Otters will be trying to improve on an 8-8 record as they open he season against Mount St. Joseph as part of the Jimmy T Showcase at Pittsford’s Taranovich Field on Sept. 2.
GIRLS
Faulkner is one of three seniors. Also in their last go-round in the Otter uniform are Sierra Cormany and Brookelyn Kimball who played on two state championship teams at Proctor.
“Brookelyn can play anywhere. I think we will start her on defense and see where it goes,” Blanchard said.
Cormany, who has played defense and at midfield in the past, will be moved up front.
“We need her speed so I am pulling her up,” Blanchard said.
Juniors Mallee Richardson will be in the middle of the front line where she will work in concert with Randi Lancour. Both boast the speed to make the defenders expend a lot of energy chasing.
Richardson had thoughts of going to Rutland High this fall and Blanchard is some happy that she decided to tug on the OV colors after all.
Savannah Cook is another junior who will be a center back along with classmate Laura Allen.
Sophomores are defender Emma Stanley and midfielder Jazzy Madrigal.
The freshmen are center midfielder Ali Charboneau, defender Michelle Hendee, defender Lana Carnai, and defender Olivia Quinn.
Charboneau worked out all summer with the Summit club team and came into the preseason as the fittest player.
Teagan Bradley is an eighth grader who will play somewhere in the middle of the field.
Blanchard is anxious to get a look at her team under fire and will have a chance to do that on Saturday when they travel to a preseason jamboree hosted by Rivendell followed by a home scrimmage against Poultney.
Faulkner is eyeing a “green” future with a major in Ecology or Environment.
But this fall, she and her teammates would love to paint the Southern Vermont League landscape Otter Blue.
They will begin that quest on Sept. 1 at the the Maxfield Soccer Complex in White River Junction against Hartford.
They then play in the Cole Tournament in Ludlow on Sept. 8-9 and, finally, on Sept. 13, Otter fans get to greet them in the home opener against Middlebury.