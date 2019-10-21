When Otter Valley upset BFA-Fairfax 38-36 on Saturday night, the Otters gave Division III football a big shake. Poultney overtook BFA for the top seed while the Otters climbed to No. 3 when the Vermont Interscholastic Football League released its tournament pairings Monday.
Poultney did its part with a convincing victory over Springfield, dropping the Cosmos to No. 4 and creating a Windsor County showdown against Windsor in the first round.
Undefeated St. Johnsbury and Brattleboro earned the top seeds in Division I and II respectively.
Lots of familiar games are set for the first round with a couple of them repeats of matchups from just last week; BFA-St. Albans returns to Middlebury in D-I, and Spaulding heads back to U-32 in D-II on Friday. Both host teams won last week's contests.
No. 2 U-32 is one of the hottest teams in the state with five straight victories and will be a heavy favorite after last Friday's 55-6 win.
No. 2 Middlebury won its game over BFA 28-14.
In D-III, Poultney will host 0-8 Woodstock on Saturday in a rematch of a 28-14 decision that was not at all close; the Blue Devils built a big lead early and gave their starters the second half off.
In other D-III games, it will be Mill River visiting a BFA team that beat them 60-28 and Otter Valley hosting Oxbow, who the Otters defeated 23-15.
No. 5 Windsor visits Springfield on Friday in the quarterfinals in a rematch of a gripping game that the Cosmos won 12-6 in overtime early in the season. A Jake Stepler touchdown pass settled the game after Cosmos starting quarterback Sam Presch went down with an injury. The Cosmos will face a Windsor team that has made significant strides in the second half of the season.
The most intriguing game in Division II has No. 4 Fair Haven hosting No. 5 Mount Anthony; Fair Haven won the teams' meeting in Bennington 23-21. The other D-II matchups have No. 8 North Country at No. 1 Brattleboro and No. 6 Lyndon at No. 3 Bellows Falls.
In Division I, No. 4 Rutland is faced with a tough first game when No. 5 Essex visits on Friday. Rutland won the teams' first game in Essex 17-7 but the Raiders are struggling with back-to-back losses to Middlebury and Hartford to end the regular season.
The other D-I games have No. 8 Colchester at St. Johnsbury and No. 6 Hartford at No. 3 Burr and Burton.
