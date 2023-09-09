BRANDON — Otter Valley field hockey coach Jodie Keith knows the kind of potential her sophomore standout Breanna Bovey has.
"(Breanna) reminds me a lot of Ryleigh LaPorte," Keith said. "That's why I moved her into the position that Ryleigh used to play. She wants to win probably more than anybody out on that field."
That's high praise, considering how potent LaPorte was for the Otters and the success she's having early in her collegiate career at Colby-Sawyer. Bovey flashed some of that potential Keith sees and helped lead Otter Valley to a 2-0 win against rival Fair Haven Saturday afternoon.
Bovey gave the Otters a lead it would hold the rest of the way with her tally with 11:13 left in the first half.
She got herself into a good position in front of the goal and found a way to get her stick on the ball in a congested area.
"(Breanna's) definitely a fighter. She doesn't give up," Keith said.
Otter Valley would take that 1-0 lead into the half and added some insurance midway through the third quarter, where sophomore midfield Marissa Dick spotted freshman Sophia Parker on the far post. Parker had a nice hit that flicked the ball up and into the cage.
"It was nice having a little room to breathe," Keith said. "Sophia Parker is going to be a great player. She just needs to learn to be confident. She's a great post player."
Fair Haven pushed for a goal, but it never came. The Slaters outshot the Otters in the second and fourth quarters, but veteran OV goalie Lily Morgan was up to the task to kick away potential threats.
The game was a battle of two teams that have been dealing with a roster numbers issue this season. The Otters had a few subs for Saturday's game, but the Slaters had zero subs, due to two players being unavailable.
"Not having any subs and coming off a week where we were restricted due to VPA guidelines and barely able to practice and condition, we definitely weren't in as good of shape as we normally are in a game," said Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick.
"We were tired for sure and unfortunately when you're tired, mistakes happen. I think the first goal was a matter of being exhausted and the second one (Otter Valley) got a great shot off."
Otter Valley has an eighth grader on its roster to go along with a four-person freshman class that has helped fill in some spots.
Fair Haven is bringing a pair of eighth-graders into the fold, a move that will give the Slaters 15 players when everyone's available. Those two eighth-graders haven't reached the 10 VPA-mandated practices that would allow them to play in a game.
"As soon as they get the 10 practices, that means we have 15 and that means that if somebody's out, we'll have more subs," Resnick said. "That's the hard part of working with only 13 girls. If two girls are out, it doesn't seem like it should be that big of a deal, but it meant we have no subs and meant we had people coming off the field to grab water and we were left playing down a man."
Resnick strategically held her one timeout until midway through the fourth quarter to give her exhausted group of Slaters one last break for the stretch run.
Both Otter Valley and Fair Haven are light on number of bodies, but high on potential as both try to maintain their spot in the upper echelon of their respective divisions.
Otter Valley (1-0) hosts Brattleboro on Tuesday, the beginning of a three-game week that also includes Rutland and Windsor. Fair Haven (1-1) hosts Middlebury on Thursday and welcomes Springfield to town on Saturday.