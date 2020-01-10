BRANDON — One of the first things that caught your eye about the Windsor girls basketball team during its 61-48 victory over Otter Valley on Friday night is that the Yellow Jackets genuinely like one another.
The Jacks have the star power of Olivia Rockwood, yet there is no jealousy. It is a cohesive unit.
“We have all been playing together for so long,” Windsor junior Adi Prior said in explaining the chemistry.
Another reason for it is that Rockwood is so unselfish herself. She put 30 points on the board but did not do an inordinate amount of shooting to do it. She nailed six 3-pointers but her passing was every bit as impressive.
“She would rather get the assist than score. If you are open, she will find you,” Windsor coach Bruce MacKay said.
But star power was wearing blue in the opening quarter. The underdog Otters came out and stunned the Jackets by taking a 12-6 lead. They were still in front 14-10 when the quarter ended.
OV’s Alice Keith cut to the hoop and rang up a layup on the game’s first possession and then Livia Bernhardt knocked down both free throws. The Otters were up 4-0, the pep band was in the building and the large crowd was bringing the energy.
“This is a tough place to play,” MacKay said. “Otter Valley plays physical and they play hard.
“They are a deep team and they have strength down low.”
They got plenty out of that strength in the post with Bernhardt scoring 17 and Leah Pinkowski 16.
“They are bigger than us,” MacKay said.
That is why he had the Jacks pressing after that opening quarter, attempting to disrupt the entry passes.
The victory pushes the Yellow Jackets’ record to 7-1.
They were coming off a convincing 61-36 win over Division I Brattleboro but this one would come a lot harder.
The Otters fell to 2-4.
Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah felt it was the second quarter that did in the Otters. They got outscored 19-8 during the stanza.
“I thought that was the turning point,” he said.
Rockwood put Windsor into a 16-14 lead with one of her 3-point field goals during that quarter. Bernhardt then drew the Otters even by scoring down low.
Evelyn Page put the Jacks in front with a free throw and then Page scored off a gorgeous dish from Rockwood. The Jacks pulled away from there to a 29-22 halftime lead.
The Otters did their best to hang around. Bernhardt muscled inside for a three-point lead that cut the lead to 37-33.
But after Prior scored five quick points to bump the lead to 44-31, the Otters did not seriously threaten. Windsor was able to take a 49-33 lead into the final quarter.
Alia Edmunds had eight points to follow Bernhardt and Pinkowski in scoring for the Otters.
Prior and Ashley Grela added nine points apiece for the Jacks.
Windsor’s only loss was to Thetford. The Jacks split their two games with the Panthers, Thetford winning the most recent one in Thetford.
“We didn’t come out and do what we needed to do,” Prior said of the narrow loss in Thetford.
On this night, the Jacks did what they needed to and the Otters served notice that it would take some effort to beat them.
“We knew we had to pick up our game,” Prior said of the first-quarter deficit.
After that, it was simply too much Rockwood.
“Olivia shot the lights out,” Trayah said.
She also did a superb job of setting up teammates.
The Yellow Jackets are back in Rutland County on Tuesday. They will bring their act to Fair Haven.
The Otters are at Mill River on Monday.
It is a healthy consensus that the Big Three in Division III is comprised of unbeaten Lake Region, Windsor and Thetford.
After Friday night, MacKay thought that the Otters might well be viable contender to be No. 4 in the pecking order.
