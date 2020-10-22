BRANDON — Otter Valley sophomore Ryleigh LaPorte had the Otters’ lone senior Jadynn Pope on her mind when overtime hit Thursday afternoon against Middlebury.
LaPorte and her team couldn’t let Pope’s senior season end in a heartbreaking fashion and she made sure that wouldn’t happen.
Midway through the second overtime period, LaPorte found herself around the circle and she didn’t miss. The sophomore got her stick on a ball in the air and tapped it toward goal, after a deflection it went in and sent Otter Valley to the Division II quarterfinals.
For the No. 7 seed Otters, it was a sigh of relief after 75 minutes of hard fought field hockey.
“I felt like I should do it for Jadynn. I didn’t feel it was fair to her for this to be her last game,” LaPorte said. “I had that last push and it went in.”
LaPorte made sure she found Pope for a big hug as her and her teammates jumped for joy after the exhausting win.
“This was our third game that went into overtime, so I feel like we’ve practiced it a lot and are doing really well,” said Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith. “We had seven strong players out there for overtime. (Middlebury) is a really fast and quick team.”
The Otters looked like they might not need a second overtime period with how dangerous their offense looked in the first OT. Otter Valley peppered Middlebury goalie Cassie Bettis with shot after shot, forcing the junior to be quick on her feet to keep the Otters at bay.
There was one run down field where Otter Valley had three shots on goal in quick succession and Bettis stood strong kicking all three away.
Bettis is a vocal leader, anyone in the town of Brandon could hear that on Thursday. When she locks in, the junior is tough to break.
“(Cassie) is just a solid goalie and has been consistently solid all season,” said Tigers coach Chelsey Giuliani. “She brought it today. She’s a leader in the backfield for us. From start to finish, she really had a flawless day.”
She made 11 saves, seven of which came in the first overtime.
Bettis’ ability in goal made the eventual game-winner feel even more sweet for the Otters. Otter Valley had tried all day to get one past Bettis and weren’t finding the success they wanted.
“Having that many opportunities shooting and (Middlebury) deflecting them, it pushed us to go even harder,” LaPorte said. “I think maybe we came into it a little too cocky, thinking they’re the 10-seed, we’re the 7 and we had this, but we saw what they could bring.”
Middlebury controlled much of the first quarter with a trio of shots and penalty corners. Otters goalie Lily Morgan made two of her four saves during that quarter.
Otter Valley responded and controlled much of the second quarter and that started the back-and-forth pull that went on all day.
The Tigers had four penalty corners in the third quarter and looked like they might grab a lead, but the Otters didn’t let Middlebury get good shot opportunities off those corners.
“We weren’t expecting to give up that many penalty corners, but we have a really tough defense when they need to be. They really dig down and get it out,” Keith said.
Giuliani thought her team played really well to get into scoring situations, but the goal just never came.
“The intensity from the 25 (yard line) to the 25 was amazing,” Giuliani said. “Our positioning was just slightly off within our attacking circle. Unfortunately, I think that cost us our best chances.”
Otter Valley (4-3-2) moves on to play No. 2 Burr and Burton in the D-II quarterfinals on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BBA bested the Otters 6-0 in both teams’ opener on Sept. 26. Otter Valley ended the Bulldogs’ season last fall in the D-II semifinals.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.