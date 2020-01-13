BRANDON — Otter Valley defeated the Windsor Yellow Jackets on Monday night in a 62-55 overtime thriller.
Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said the game went back and forth between both teams. However, he cited successful shots from the foul line and a great performance by Logan Trombly as major factors to the win.
Dylan Gabouriault lead the Otters in points with 14, while Trombly recorded 12.
John Cook III and Caden Lockwood each scored 15 points for Windsor.
The win puts the Otters at 3-5. They travel to Bristol Friday to take on Mount Abraham at 7 p.m.
Proctor 65,
Green Mountain 40
PROCTOR — The Proctor Phantoms defeated the Green Mountain Chieftains at home 65-40 Monday night.
The Phantoms held command of their court, leading Green Mountain by nine points at the half. Proctor extended their lead from there.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton stated that his team played with toughness. He added that this win was a nice relief from a tough loss last weekend.
“This is the best we’ve rebounded all year,” he said.
Conner McKearin lead the Phantoms with 21 points. Teammates Logan Starling and Bryson Bourn followed with 12 and eight points respectively.
Ty Mirrel was the top scorer for Green Mountain with 12 points.
The win brings Proctor’s record to 5-2. They return to action Thursday to take on Sharon Academy at 7 p.m.
The Chieftains drop to 3-5. They play again Thursday as well when they host Bellows Falls at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 51,
Springfield 44
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team ended its perfect record Monday night with a 51-44 loss against Thetford Academy.
The Cosmos held a five-point advantage early in the game, but Thetford turned it around to lead Cosmos 13-9 at the end of the first. Although Springfield narrowed the gap as the game progressed, The Panthers maintained their lead.
The Cosmos brought the deficit to four with 2:40 left in the game, but forced turnovers helped Thetford seal the victory.
Springfield coach Pete Peck said despite the loss, it was a good early season test for his team. He added the defensive play from both teams was phenomenal, and the game was competitive throughout.
“It (Thetford) was the best team we played,” he said.
Gabby Wardwell was the top scorer of the game with 23 points. Teammate Jessica Cerniglia recorded 14 points and two 3-pointers.
Emily Vaughan was the top scorer for Thetford with 14.
The Cosmos drop to 6-1 and return to action Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on Woodstock.
Poultney 30, Arlington 28
POULTNEY — Poultney defeated the Arlington Eagles 30-28 Monday night.
The game was close and low scoring throughout, and both teams were tied toward the end of the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Devils were able to put away free-throws to take the win.
“Both teams played good defense,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Grace Hayes as the top scorer for Poultney with 15 points, followed by teammate Kassidy Mack with 11 points.
Schuylar Nolan was the top scorer for both teams with 23 points.
The win brings Poultney’s record to 2-3. The Blue Devils travel to Wilmington on Thursday to play against Twin Valley at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Kalm honored again
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — For the fourth time this season, Castleton University’s Alexis Kalm has been named New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 12.
The Spartans went on the road this past weekend and posted a 1-0-1 record in two non-conference games against Nichols College. Kalm, who earned the start in Friday’s contest, posted double-digit saves in each period en route to a 35-save shutout performance. As the Spartans were disciplined and only gave up two penalties, the senior from Aberdeen, North Carolina was also the centerpiece as the team killed off both power play opportunities.
