BRANDON — There's a saying that the best things come in small packages. The smallest player on the floor was dynamite for Fair Haven in Monday night's 47-40 victory over Otter Valley in girls basketball action in the House of Noise.
Brittney Love had 23 points and made all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Those free throws were precious because it was still a one-possession game (43-40) with 29 seconds remaining.
Love said that it benefits the Slaters in a game like this that they are a perennial power that gets to play in the pit of emotion known as the Barre Auditorium, site of the Final Four each year.
"That helps tremendously," Love said.
"She was special. It helps when you have a point guard that knocks down free throws like that," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
Love and Otter Valley's Alice Keith put on a clinic on how to take the ball to the hole, draw fouls and knock down the free shots from the line. Love was 10-of-12 and Keith 12-for-15 from the stripe.
Keith finished with 16 points and teammate Elena Politano had 13 points off the bench, many of them crucial baskets to keep the Otters in the game late.
The Slaters' record goes to 14-5 and the Otters fall to 10-8 and will be hoping to avoid the long trip into the Northeast Kingdom to play Lake Region a fourth year in a row in the Division III playoffs.
Love sent up a signal that she was about to have a special night when she canned a 3-point field on the game's first possession.
The Slaters built the lead to 24-13 but the Otters scored the final four points of the half on a drive by Politano and two free throws from Keith to slice the halftime lead to 24-17.
The decibel level in the House of Noise grew in the third quarter when the Otters pared the lead to 28-26 on a gorgeous pass from Anna Lee to Keith.
OV's Emily Peduto drained two free throws and the game was tied.
"Playing in a loud gym like this helps to get us ready for the Barre Auditorium," Love said.
Free throw shooting is a science to Love with a lot of hard work thrown into the equation.
"I have to make 10 in a row every day," Love said.
If she makes nine in a row and misses, she said she must stay at the line until she makes good on 10 shots in succession.
Love made a free throw to break that 28-28 deadlock and then freshman Isabelle Cole scored inside to give the Slaters a 31-28 edge going into the fourth quarter.
When Cole scored on a putback, the Slaters had the luxury of a seven-point lead (35-28) but the Otters were not about to go away.
Keith made two free throws, Peduto scored on a baseline move and Keith nailed another free throw to whittle it to 35-33 with 3:48 remaining.
But the Slaters held the lead the rest of the night, thanks to the marksmanship by Love at the foul line.
Alana Williams followed Love in scoring for the Slaters with eight points. Williams was also vital on the boards, pulling down 10 rebounds.
Lily Briggs also corralled 10 rebounds for the Slaters and Cole added six points.
"We really struggled tonight to keep Otter Valley in front of us on defense. They did a good job of getting by us on the perimeter," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
The Otters have been surging in the latter part of the season and standing up to Division II contender Fair Haven is just another sign that they are ready for the Division III playoffs.
Fair Haven fans know the way to Exit 7 on I-89 and all indications are that the Slaters have a very good opportunity to find their way to the Barre Auditorium again.
It is the kind of environment that Brittney Love and her teammates relish and have come to think of as a second home.
These Otters have never made the pilgrimage to Barre and are hoping to be able to experience it for themselves.
