BRANDON — Now, that's the way to kick off Homecoming.
The Otter Valley boys soccer team displayed plenty of grit and savvy in beating Fair Haven 2-0 on Friday, the first game in a busy Homecoming slate for the Otters.
Fair Haven's dangerous sophomore combination of Jack Almeida and Jace Hetrick threatened right off the kickoff.
But it was Otters getting on top 12:58 before halftime. Lucas Politano struck his direct kick from 30 yards away and Logan Letourneau did a great job of anticipating its destination and finished it off.
Set pieces has been a point of emphasis for the Otters this season and converting on one was rewarding.
"We have been working on those a lot, making corner kicks and free kicks part of our practice," OV coach Brian Thomas said.
"We work on them every day," Letourneau said.
The first half was equal, the Otters and Slaters both creating chances.
Patrick Stone, Noah Beayon, Almeida, Matt Finnegan Hetrick and Jack Spaulding applied plenty of pressure. Beayon, Spaulding and Finnegan unloaded testing shots on keeper Isaiah Wood from the perimeter and Almeida and Hetrick used their telepathy to create chances in and around the penalty area.
The OV defenders did a nice job in muffling these dangerous weapons.
Coach Thomas lauded Max Derby, Connor Denis, Aiden Decker and Ryden Richardson for their part in containing the Slater attack.
"Three of the four could be attacking and scoring but they play back here because they know that is what is best for the team," Thomas said.
The Otters had their own offense that presented problems for the Slaters. Owen Thomas, Lucas Politano and Derby were a handful for the Fair Haven backs. They delivered pinpoint passes to the outside to one another to spread the field.
Given the Slaters' prolific weapons, an insurance goal would be important for the Otters and they got it with 28:04 remaining in the game.
Fair Haven Keeper Kole Matta made an outstanding save and Drew Pelkey alertly converted the rebound. Letourneau earned the assist.
"That second goal was huge," coach Thomas said.
"After we got the second one, we knew that we had to just lock down on defense," Letourneau said.
The Slaters knew they had to cut the lead in half and wasted little time in trying to do so.
But under fire, Wood denied them. Twice, when the Slaters were mounting unrelenting pressure on him, Wood made a difficult save and then an even better one on the rebound.
"I am so proud of him. He just got a shutout against a great team," Letourneau said of Wood.
"When you put your mind to something and execute, this is what happens," coach Thomas said to his team after the game.
"This was about determination and grit. They were going to win today and it didn't matter who we were playing," Thomas said.
"It is Homecoming, we had a great crowd here and the kids just rose to it."
"Three and one sounds good," said one of the OV players as he walked to the post-game huddle.
It sounded very good — one of the best starts the Otters have enjoyed in years.
They will put that record on the line on Tuesday when Mount Anthony comes to Markowski Field.
The Slaters will take a 2-4 record to Stratton Mountain School on Thursday.
NOTES: The OV boys soccer team and the school's girls soccer team will have a scrimmage on Saturday with one another. The OV girls soccer team was left without a Homecoming opponent. .... Fair Haven assistant coach Nick Carrabino's son Nick and Brian Thomas' son Evan are teammates on the Colby-Sawyer College men's soccer team.
