BRANDON - Brittany Jackson had two goals and an assist as Otter Valley topped Rutland 3-1 in Southern Vermont League field hockey Saturday.
Ryleigh LaPorte scored off a Jackson pass at 13:33 of the first half to give the Otters an early lead.
Jackson scored two more goals by the end of the first, one off a pass from Alia Edmunds and the other unassisted.
The Raiders scored in the final minute of the first half as Alexis Patterson tallied off a pass from Stefanie Allen.
Ellie Ross had eight saves for the Otters.
The Otters are at Middlebury on Tuesday.
Brattleboro 4, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN - Fair Haven put up a good effort in falling 4-0 to Brattleboro in Southern Vermont League field hockey Saturday.
The Slaters are still winless but had three shots on cage, with Brattleboro getting 14. The Colonels scored early and slowly pulled away to their first victory in three games.
Fair Haven which slipped to 0-5, got 10 saves from Jordyn Howard and strong games from Olivia Landon, Anna Breslin and Maddie Belden.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Middlebury 4, Otter Valley 2
MIDDLEBURY - Otter Valley jumped out to a two-goal lead with, Julia Eastman scoring both and Olivia White adding two assists, but they still fell to Middlebury 4-2 Saturday afternoon in non-league soccer.
Middlebury fought back to make it 2-1 on an Otters' mental mistake.
The Otters lost a girl with a concussion injury shortly after and she left the field via ambulance.
The Otters weren't the same after that and Middlebury took control.
"We started out like this last year," said Otter coach John White about his team's 1-3 start. "Hopefully we'll wake up soon."
White also cited Leah Pinkowski for her strong play.
The Otters host Mill River on Friday.
Mount Mansfield 3, Rutland 0
Lauren Flewelling scored at 24:32 of the first as Mount Mansfield went on to shut out Rutland 3-0 in girls non-league soccer Saturday at Alumni Field.
"We're improving with every game," said Raiders coach Lori McClallen, "but we still have a long way to go."
Katheryn Moore made eight saves for the Raiders.
The Raiders, 0-5, host Brattleboro on Thursday.
BOYS' SOCCER
Green Mountain 8, MSJ 0
LUDLOW - Green Mountain will face Leland & Gray in the finals of the Josh Cole tournament in Ludlow after defeating MSJ 8-0 Friday.
The Chieftains, 3-1, got four goals from Everett Mosher and two from James Anderson in their Friday night win.
Skyler Klezos had 10 saves in recording the shutout.
MSJ will play Black River in the consolation game.
Mill River 3, Fair Haven 2
NORTH CLARENDON - Tyler Corey had two goals and an assist and Ryan Jones also scored for Mill River in a 3-2 victory over Otter Valley in Southern Vermont League soccer Saturday.
Mill River is 2-3 and Fair Haven 3-2.
FOOTBALL
In Saturday's football action, it was St. Johnsbury 49, CVU 0; Hartford 28, Mount Mansfield 8; BFA-Fairfax 44, Milton 8; Springfield 12, Windsor 6; Poultney 28, Mill River 7.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 3, Keene State 0
CASTLETON - Loren Henderson made four saves in picking up the shutout as Castleton stopped Keene State 3-0 in Little East play at Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Rylee Nichols, Taylor Mann, and Makenzi Bellando each scored a goal for the Spartans.
Castleton, 4-2 overall, and 1-0 in conference play, will be at UMass-Boston on Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fitchburg State 12, Castleton 10
FITCHBURG, Mass. - Castleton looked to have Fitchburg State inside their own 5-yard line with a four-point lead and under three minutes left to play, but ended up losing 12-10 Saturday.
A personal foul let the Falcons start their final drive outside the shadow off their own goal post as they went on a 79-yard drive to score the winning touchdown with just five seconds left in the game.
Connor Fitzsimmons' four-yard pass to Jesse Brown capped the game-winning drive.
Fitchburg scored on its opening drive in the first quarter on a 9-yard Fitzsimmons pass to Drew Ridenour. The point after failed and it didn't look like the Falcons would ever score again.
Simon Davis Jr. scored on an 11-yard run for the Spartans in the third quarter and after the point-after from Andy Kenosh Castleton had a 7-6 lead.
Kenosh hit a 31-yard field goal later in the period, putting the Spartans up by four.
Castleton had the better of play the rest of the way and had Fitchburg backed up deep in its own territory nearly the rest of the game.
Fitchburg was also aided by a Castleton pass interference penalty on the final drive.
Castleton falls to 0-2 and will be at the University of New England next week.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 8, Bridgewater State 0
CASTLETON - Gabriella Hunt scored four goals and Loretta Blakeney added three as Castleton dominated Bridgewater State 8-0 in field hockey Saturday.
Keeper Tashia Pashby-Rockwood got credit for the shutout although Bridgewater had no shots on goal.
Cydney Jeffery rounded out the scoring for the 2-2 Spartans.
