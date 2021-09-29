FAIR HAVEN — The days are over when field hockey teams can step off the bus at Fair Haven and name their score. Wednesday, the Slaters had Otter Valley in a 1-0 game until the Otters scored two late goals for a 3-0 victory.
The score was still 1-0 with 3:03 remaining when Otter Valley’s Riley Keith was in on two goals down the stretch.
Keith assisted Ryleigh LaPorte’s goal and then scored one of her own with 52 seconds remaining.
Keith is a senior and she recalls those days when she was a freshman and teams could just show up and count on winning the game when the Slaters were on the schedule.
“I think their new coach (Allison Resnick) has helped them to improve,” Keith said. “They have some athletic girls and they are fast.”
The Otters got their first goal with 5:24 remaining in the opening quarter. They had been pressuring Fair Haven goalie Bailey Pettis and her defense throughout the quarter and it finally paid off when Brittney Jackson scored.
After the goal, the Slaters answered with some pressure of their own. Alexis Murray got off a shot in a bid for the equalizer and Tegan Hoard launched another shot that went just wide. Marissa Holcomb and Alana Williams also linked some passes that gave the Slaters another opportunity.
The Slaters kept pushing in the second quarter. Williams and Alana Haley worked a give-and-go that yielded a scoring chance but the Otters took their 1-0 lead to halftime.
The Otters applied the pressure in the early minutes of the new half. Keith hit the side of the cage and LaPorte and Mackenzie McKay had their own scoring bids.
Murray, who won balls all day with her hustle and stick work, helped create scoring chances for the Slaters.
“Lexi has been a rock for us this year,” Resnick said. “She will fight for every ball.”
But the goal never came.
Then, two of them came for the Otters in rapid succession.
Keith said it was important to get that insurance goal.
“One goal is never a safe lead,” she said.
Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said the long time between goals for her team was likely caused by frustration.
The source of some of that frustration was the performance turned in by Pettis. The senior goalie came up big all day in turning back OV’s relentless attack.
“Bailey has made some critical saves in all of our games and today she was on fire,” Resnick said.
“She used to be quiet and now she is communicating. She has come so far and she is really confident now.”
Coach Keith was not surprised that the Slaters were a handful for her 6-1-1 Otters.
“Allison does a great job. They are faster and their skills have definitely improved,” coach Keith said.
Resnick has seen her Slaters take a gigantic step just from last year when she took over the program.
“We have come so far. I’ve got a team of athletes. We have a small team but I know they can stay out there and keep going,” Resnick said.
“And their stick skills are improving tremendously.”
The Slaters had their moments in the offensive third but the Otters had some long stretches where they were in the offensive zone.
Coach Keith attributed her team’s energized attack to Jackson, McKay, Sydney Gallo and cousins Alice and Riley Keith.
It was the fourth consecutive shutout for OV goalie Lily Morgan.
The Otters travel to Middlebury on Thursday. The last time the Otters and Tigers tangled, Otter Valley earned a 1-0 Division II playoff victory last season.
The Slaters will take a 2-4-1 record to Windsor on Oct. 6.
