BRANDON — When the game is on the line and every moment is pressure packed, Otter Valley's Connor Denis bears as much resemblance to a freshman as a snail does to a cheetah.
Denis knocked down a shot from the outside in overtime to give the Otters the lead, 65-64. He then made a a free throw with 47.4 seconds left in the overtime to pad the lead to 68-64 and the Otters went on to a 73-67 victory over Windsor.
Denis and Logan Letourneau led the Otters with 16 points apiece, Lucas Politano and Drew Pelkey added 11 each, Owen Thomas added 10 and Matthew Bryant completed OV's balanced scoring with nine points.
Windsor's talented guard Maison Fortin led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points and connected on four 3-point field goals. Corey Lockwood had 19 for the Jacks.
There were various junctures of the game where the Yellow jackets looked to be on the verge of pulling away from the Otters.
Each time, the Otters displayed resilience.
One of those times was in the third quarter when Anthony Cook's free throw gave the Jacks a double-digit (52-42) lead.
They still enjoyed an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But the Otters fought back and when Denis drained a free throw with 3:20 left in regulation, it gave the Otters a 55-54 lead.
"Connor Denis still makes some freshman mistakes but he plays way above his years" OV coach Mike Stark said.
The Otters were trailing 31-27 at the half.
"We played a lot more team basketball in the second half and when we play team basketball, that is what we can do," Stark said,
The Otters were on the brink of winning it in regulation but Rodger Petermann's hoop with 11 seconds to go forced the overtime at 61-61.
Stark made certain his defenders were very conscious of Fortin in the huddle leading into the overtime.
"Our focus was to keep taking the charge on Fortin," Stark said. "We wanted to make sure the help was always there on defense."
"We talked about rebounding and playing defense. We talked about getting a lot of stops in the overtime," Pelkey said.
Pelkey said the victory will do wonders for the team's psyche after losing the previous two games.
"This was very big for us. It is going to help us mentally," Pelkey said.
Pelkey cited the large boisterous crowd that includes a student section that never sits down and is animated for the entire 32 minutes, or in the case 36.
"Our crowd here helps a lot. They really help give us our intensity Pelkey said.
"It was a heck of a game," Windsor coach Larry Dougher said.
"We had to be a little more patient," he said of his team's play in the overtime stanza.
"You have got to make plays and you've got to get stops."
Pelkey made three big free throws, one with 32 seconds left and two with 30 seconds remaining in the overtime to push the score to 71-64 and it was not until then that the partisan crowd could breathe.
The Jacks did their best to take the crowd out of the game early by whisking to an 8-0 lead with Fortin and Petermann canning 3-point field goals during the run.
But the theme of the night was the Otters answering each time the Jacks looked capable of putting a stranglehold on the game.
OV's Bryant's 3-pointer pared the lead to 15-12, making certain the Jacks didn't separate themselves from the Otters.
Another time that the Jacks looked poised to get away from Otter Valley came with an 8-0 run late in the second quarter that ballooned their lead to 29-21.
Stark took a timeout at the end of that run with 2:51 remaining until the half.
The Otters made good use of that remaining time and when Letourneau gave Aiden Decker a gorgeous no-look pass for a layup, it sent the Otters into the halftime locker room down by only four.
Fortin is a big-time scorer who can get his points from beyond the arc or by driving hard to the hoop.
Stark's formula of drawing the charge on him worked several times and was definitely was a big piece of the victory.
The 4-5 Otters will try to keep it going when Brattleboro comes to Brandon on Saturday.
The 3-6 Yellow Jackets host Hartford on Friday. Windsor will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak.
