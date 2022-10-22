FAIR HAVEN — Call it telepathy. Call it a connection. Maybe, a sixth sense. Saturday, you could call whatever Otter Valley field hockey seniors Ryleigh LaPorte and Mackenzie McKay have going on, a victory.
McKay had the ball in overtime and led LaPorte perfectly, setting her up in a one-on-one situation with Fair Haven freshman goalie Victoria Kelly. LaPorte slammed it home for her sixth goal in two games and a 2-1 victory.
"Mackenzie and I have been playing together for five years. We just connect really well," LaPorte said.
"We had a similar play early in the game and we looked at each other as if to say, 'That's what we have to do.'"
McKay, LaPorte and senior teammates Sydney Gallo, Abigail Adamsen and CaseySue Thompson were freshmen when the Otters defeated Fair Haven 13-0.
"It's way different now," LaPorte said.
It certainly is and, in fact, the Slaters had the lead most of the day.
Vivian Ladabouche gave the Slaters the lead only about three minutes into the game off an assist from Megan Wetmore.
"That definitely was deflating," McKay said of the early deficit. "It lowered our energy but we picked up the pace later."
That lead held up much of the game with the Slaters taking it into the fourth quarter.
There was only 8:01 remaining when LaPorte scored the equalizer.
Coach Allison Resnick, who has quickly rebuilt the Fair Haven program from the one that endured the 13-0 defeat to the Otters four years ago, called a timeout with 6:03 remaining.
But the final six minutes of regulation time failed to produce a goal despite some intense pressure by the Otters that included Charlotte Newton's shot from in close, a shot by LaPorte off McKay's penalty corner and a frenzied run by the fleet LaPorte.
Jaylena Haley also made a threatening run for the Slaters.
It was only 1:40 into the overtime when McKay and LaPorte worked their magic.
There was plenty of action in the circles and Kelly and OV's Lily Morgan both handled the pressure well.
Morgan is a junior who has plenty of goalie experience.
Kelly has picked up the nuances of the position quickly in her freshman season.
"She is a great kid and and she takes everything to heart," Fair Haven assistant coach Craig Pettis said.
"It is going to be great to have her for three more years," Resnick said.
Field hockey overtime tests players' will because four players are taken off the field, making for a lot of running and wide open spaces.
"I have seven strong players and others on the bench backing them up. I don't fear overtime that much," Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said.
Resnick said her team's early goal was the product of what they have been trying to accomplish.
"We are focused on going out and being offensive right from the beginning," she said.
Alexis Murray was part of that early energy but she never lost it from beginning to end. She was ubiquitous, a thorn in OV's side everywhere on the field.
The victory brought the Otters' record to 10-4 and the Slaters finished at 7-6-1.
