We are seeing the light at the end of this longer-than-thought COVID tunnel.
When we get out of the tunnel, it’s time to think outside of the box again. That means adding some of the “extras” on the local sports scene as a way to give the young athletes memories for a lifetime.
Every game, every play and every family member able to attend a game again will be cherished like never before.
Eventually we will get to those “extras.” Those are the items above and beyond the daily practices and the games. The things coaches, boosters and athletic directors toss into the normal offerings to spice things up a bit.
Some examples from the past.
1. The Mount St. Joseph football staff once took the players over to Windsor each day for a week for something they called the Green & Gold Camp.
It was a chance for players in two programs with a strong tradition to interact with one another while being exposed to different coaches.
2. When the late Jack Bourgoin, the former Rutland High athletic director, came to the area as the Fall Mountain Regional football coach in 1980, he instituted something new for his Wildcats — an overnight week-long preseason football camp.
Cots were set up in the gymnasium and players were served meals in the school cafeteria.
The bonding was part of the equation of a 9-0 season.
3. Schools like Otter Valley, Northfield, BFA-Fairfax and Mount Abraham have done fundraising to take a Florida trip as part of their “spring training” for baseball and softball.
It was a chance to get in a lot of practice, play a couple of games and escape the rigors of playing the game in the cold Northeast for a week.
4. When Glen Carter was coaching Proctor High School baseball in the late 1980s, he took the Phantoms on one of the longer Vermont road trips. The destination was Franklin County where his team played Richford in the morning and Enosburg in the afternoon.
5. The Cooperstown trip. Many schools make a day of it at the site of the Baseball Hall of Fame, playing a game at historic Doubleday Field and touring the iconic baseball museum.
“For me at least, Cooperstown is so historic and so meaningful to baseball fans and players that I felt very honored to step in the same batters box and pitch on the same mound that many legends of the game have,” former Proctor High player Joe Valerio said. “It really is a special place and a special opportunity.”
Arlington and Proctor played one another at Doubleday one season.
6. It was in the summer of 1973 when the Wallingford High School baseball team took a van trip to Montreal to attend a game between the Expos and Braves.
The Foxes even took a late-night tour of St. Catherine Street. Not recommended.
7. One season, Rutland High football coach Mike Norman took his team to Stowe for a scrimmage against BFA-St. Albans.
It was held near the Round Hearth Inn and Round Heart proprietor Grady Vigneau provided a barbecue for the Raiders and Bobwhites.
8. BFA-Fairfax Athletic Director Geri Witalec-Krupa arranged for her school’s soccer teams to come to her hometown of Ludlow where the Bullets held scrimmages against Black River. They were also royally feted by the Witalec family.
9. During the 1994-95 season, Wilmington High coach Buddy Hayford began taking his Wilmington girls basketball team to Cabot’s tournament. They would stay overnight in a hotel in Berlin.
“It was a great bonding outing. Some of the players told me it was the first time they had stayed in a hotel,” Hayford said.
“We ate at restaurants. Those were the fun times, the things we haven’t been able to do lately.”
The Warriors made that excursion for at least eight years.
10. Talking with new Springfield baseball coach Chuck Harriman on Thursday, he fondly recalled his Green Mountain Union High baseball coach Joe Harned taking the Chieftains on an excursion each season to his native Long Island for a game.
Former Rutland Post 31 coach Rick Battles saw the value in giving his players a different experience in facing unfamiliar competition when he took the team to the Lighthouse Classic in Old Orchard Beach, Maine in 2019.
There are many more examples of the “extras” that coaches and athletic directors have provided for players in all sports.
They are parts of life we have been missing and it’s nice to think about their return.
