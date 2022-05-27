BRANDON — The No. 9 hitter has an important role in softball. They are the bridge back to the big boppers at the top of the lineup, trusted with keeping an inning rolling.
Virgil Chapin took on that job in Friday's 17-5 five-inning win for Otter Valley against Burr and Burton Academy and and had a day.
Chapin went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and was a home run away from the cycle.
"She came alive today. Typically, she's one of our bench players," said Otters coach Kelly Trayah, "She's worked hard all year so we gave her a chance. I'm glad she was able to do that."
Chapin giving middle of the order production from the No. 9 spot in the lineup is par for the course for this Otter Valley team. Anybody who Trayah pencils into his lineup card he knows has a chance to impact the game with their stick.
Across Thursday and Friday's games, the Otters plated 33 runs and they had scored 10 or more runs in a game eight times following the BBA win.
This is the time of year teams need to have their offenses firing on all cylinders. As OV enters the playoffs, they are bound to face solid pitching, but having their players confident at the plate is a major plus.
"The end of the lineup started producing like that (Thursday) at Hartford," Trayah said. "Hopefully, it continues on through."
The Otters did nearly all their damage in two innings, the second and fourth.
Otter Valley was trailing 5-1 heading into its at-bat in the second inning, but was coming off a big pick-me-up in the field.
In the opening two times in the field, the Otters, a stout defensive club, had a pair of errors, allowing the Bulldogs some early momentum. But when they needed to make a play to stop the bleeding, they came through.
BBA cleanup hitter Skylar Smith had a nice poke to left field, which OV left fielder Grace O'Connell made a nice catch on and then smartly tossed the ball to second to double off Moriah Heberts who had trailed too far off the base.
The play served as turning point for the Otters to take control.
"We had to play defense like we know we can play defense," Trayah said. "Some times, I call them 'quick sand innings.' If you make an error, you know the second one is coming. I thought we collected ourselves really well."
The OV bats responded in turn and batted around in the bottom of the second to take a lead they would surrender.
Chapin had the first big blow of the inning, doubling to score O'Connell and Mackenzie McKay who had walked to lead off the frame.
The line just kept moving from there as Ryleigh LaPorte laid down a textbook bunt single. Sydney Gallo and O'Connell would get RBIs in a seven-run inning for the Otters.
Otter Valley missed a chance to add on after a promising start to the third inning, but wouldn't do so again in the fourth, where 14 batters came to the plate and nine runs scored.
Bryn Blanchard had a pair of hits in the inning that accounted for three of those runs, while Riley Keith doubled to score two more. Chapin and Sydney Gallo also knocked in runs in he fourth.
Chapin, Keith, Gallo and Blanchard all had multi-hit games. Even girls that weren't racking up lots of hits were contributing. Alice Keith, for example, walked three times and cranked a ball to center that was misplayed.
McKay started in the circle for the Otters and settled in quite well after her early struggles. She finished up, allowing five hits and struck out three.
Trayah believes her bounce back after a rough start had to do with confidence in her defense.
Those two innings were deflating for BBA, but the team knows a ton of progress is being made. Bulldogs coach Nancy Sheldon is planting the seeds for the future of the program and is starting to see results.
Bright spots are becoming easier to find for BBA. The Bulldogs' bats early in Friday's contest were one of them. In that early BBA push, Jazmyn Dix and Heberts had two-run hits and the Bulldogs got a couple more base knocks outside of those.
"We probably hit the best we've hit in a while, My kids can smack the ball," Sheldon said.
BBA hopes that the positive steps its taking bare fruit in coming seasons.
The Otters are enjoying their fruits right now and hope they fuel them for a strong playoff push.
