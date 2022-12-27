PROCTOR — The Otter Valley boys basketball knows that in order to make noise in Division II it needs to maintain a consistent high level of play.
To compete with the likes of Fair Haven, Mount St. Joseph and Hartford in the Southern Vermont League, the Otters can't have a letdown.
Otter Valley felt like its first-half effort left a little bit to be desired against Division IV Proctor Tuesday night, but the Otters flipped the switch in a big way after the half, blowing out the Phantoms 78-40 in a packed Buggiani Gymnasium.
Otter Valley controlled stretches of the first half and led by seven at the break, but the Otters were letting the Phantoms hang around and match their play.
"Our defensive intensity in the first half just wasn't there," said OV coach Mike Stark. "We had a nice little chat at halftime and told them that we need to pick it up. We told them this isn't Division II basketball and if we want to play defense like that, we'll be in for a long season.
"We told them we should hold them to 20 in the second half. I'm thrilled that we held Proctor to 10 in the second half. A little bit of defensive intensity sparked our offense."
Proctor arguably had the momentum heading into the break. Freshman Aaron Brock hit a buzzer-beating jumper that took the game into the half.
But the momentum quickly evaporated.
After the Phantoms scored the first basket out of the half, OV went on a 9-2 run. A 9-0 run soon followed as the Otters began to dominate.
Otter Valley's lead swelled to 17 by the end of the third and just continued to balloon in the fourth quarter. Proctor was held to just two field goals in the second half, both coming in the third quarter.
"We had momentum going into the half, getting that buzzer-beater, down by seven against a Division II program," said first-year Proctor coach Matt Parker. "We didn't carry it over. We have some things to work on in practice that need some serous attention, like rebounding, transition defense and closing out."
Proctor really struggled to contain Otter Valley when it got out in transition and the Otters feasted.
Otter Valley took over the boards in the second half and nobody was better at that than senior Ben Adams, who hauled in nine rebounds, some of which came on putbacks that contributed to his 16 points.
"(Ben) runs the court really well and he's a big guy," Stark said. "He always finishes layups. He was clutch from the free throw line with six free throws in the second half. We play better on the court when Ben's out there."
There were a ton of contributors to a standout night for the Otters. Logan Letourneau was one of the bright spots of the first half, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the first quarter.
Freshman Connor Denis added 12 points and was a lockdown defender on Proctor leading scorer Carter Crossmon in the second half. Matt Bryant had nine points and Owen Thomas had seven, among a host of other OV scorers.
Crossmon had a team-high 15 points for the Phantoms with 10 coming before the break. Isaac Parker tacked on nine points and Joel Denton had seven.
Otter Valley (2-1) has a huge test coming up on Friday at Hartford in a makeup game.
Proctor (2-3) hosts White River Valley next Tuesday, Jan. 3.
