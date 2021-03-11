BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team is on the bubble of having a home game in the upcoming Division III playoffs, coming into Thursday ranked ninth in the division.
Thursday night’s 31-25 win on Senior Night against Division II Springfield will certainly help their cause. We won’t know until Monday if the Otters will be hosts to a D-III foe, but even if they aren’t, Thursday was a fitting send-off to their seniors at the House of Noise.
“Having the seniors contribute and do a good job is always nice,” said Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah. “Everyone did a good job in their role and now we’re hoping we get a home playoff game.”
Mallory Lufkin, Mia Politano and Bonnie Moore were honored before the game.
Lufkin made the most of her special night, tying for the team-lead with 11 points, knocking down a trio of 3s. She scored five of her points in a first quarter.
Springfield jumped up quick with a 4-0 lead, but that would be the last time it would have the advantage.
Lufkin put the Otters on the board and Anna Lee followed with a 3 to put Otter Valley ahead. After an Alice Keith free throw, Lufkin drained a trey to round out the first quarter scoring.
“It’s nice when Mallory finds her shot,” Trayah said.
A big reason for the Otters’ early success was their effort on the boards. Lee stood out in a big way with her ability to come up with the caroms. She had 13 rebounds on the day, 10 of which came in the first half.
“Anna has really come into her rebounding in the second half of the year,” Trayah said. “She realized, ‘I do have a little size’ and she boxes our really well.”
The Cosmos cut the lead to three in the third quarter, but the Otters once again responded and Lufkin’s third and final 3 put them up eight heading into the fourth.
“Otter Valley is playing for seeding and they hit some big shots,” said Cosmos coach Pete Peck.
Springfield had its best chance to turn the tide early in the fourth, cutting the Otter Valley lead to four, but baskets from Keith and Politano stretched the lead back out.
Haley Streeter had a nice game for the Cosmos and kept her team afloat down the stretch. She scored six of her 10 points in the fourth.
With Otter Valley trying to drain the clock, the Springfield defense caused a steal and Streeter hit a layup on the other end, getting fouled.
“(Haley) is a great little player. They’re up and coming. I know they have a lot of young talent,” Trayah said.
Springfield lost seven seniors from last year’s team, so this season was always going to be one built on development. The Cosmos have had their share of losses, but have been competitive in most of their games.
“This team competes every night. We just have to work on being a better scoring team,” Peck said.
While they were outrebounded in the early going, the Cosmos did a great job of adjusting and evening that out as the game went on. Kayla Quelch, Meg Stagner, Maddie Clark and Persephone Steele all had five or more boards.
“This was by far our best rebounding game,” Peck said. “They established themselves as rebounders on the interior.”
Keith tied Lufkin for the Otter team-lead with 11 points, She also had 10 rebounds for the double-double. Lee added five points.
Stagner tied Streeter with 10 points for the Cosmos.
Otter Valley finishes the regular season at 3-5 and Springfield ends at 1-8.
