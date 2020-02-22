BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team had its season come to an end with a 53-43 loss to Springfield Saturday afternoon.
The game was close throughout, with the Cosmos leading by three at the half.
The Otters cut the lead to one by the end of third and battled in the fourth, but Springfield pulled away in the closing minutes.
Noah Zierfus led all scorers with 22 for the Cosmos. Tanner Gintof had 11.
Julian Lopez had 13 points for Otter Valley.
The Otters finish at 3-17 and are eliminated from postseason contention.
Otter Valley graduates two seniors, in Lopez and Logan Trombley.
"The real work starts now. Hopefully, the guys coming back are ready to work," said Otters coach Mike Stark.
Springfield heads into the Division II tournament with a 7-13 record.
Bellows Falls 47, Green Mountain 41
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team heads into the postseason after a 47-41 loss to Bellows Falls Saturday afternoon.
The Chieftains jumped out to an early six-point advantage, but the Terriers battled back to grab a four-point lead at the half.
Green Mountain got the game within one possession multiple times in the second half, but couldn't get over the hump.
"(Bellows Falls) played some of the best man-to-man defense, we've seen all year," said Chieftains coach Brian Rapanotti. "We also have them about 12 points in layups off turnovers. That was probably the difference."
Dylan McCarthy and Ty Merrill both had 16 points for Green Mountain.
Ryan Kelly led Bellows Falls with 11 points.
Green Mountain finishes the regular season 9-11 and waits for its Division III playoff seeding, announced on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brattleboro 50, Mill River 27
BRATTLEBORO — The Mill River girls basketball team fell to Division I Brattleboro 50-27 Saturday afternoon.
The Colonels jumped out to a 12-1 lead after one and were up by 12 at the half.
"If you were to tell me we would hold a team to 18 in the first half, I would say that we were winning," said Mill River coach Brad Rideout. "We just didn't put the ball in the basket."
Rachel Rooney led all scorers with 22 for Brattleboro, while Molly Bruso had 10 for the Minutemen.
Mill River drops to 4-14 and has a tough week coming up, hosting Windsor on Tuesday and Fair Haven on Friday.
"Olivia Rockwood is the best player in the state. She can do everything," said Rideout, on the Yellow Jackets' senior guard.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 6, Rutland 1
The Rutland boys hockey team ran into one of the top teams in Division I and fell 6-1 to BFA-St. Albans at Spartan Arena Saturday afternoon.
The first five minutes of the second period played a critical role in the Raider loss. BFA scored four goals over the stretch.
"Other than that five minute, stretch it was a 2-1 game," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. "We played right with them and made them work."
Defenseman Owen Simpson scored the lone goal for the Raiders on an assist from Micaiah Boyle and Eric Brewer.
Owen Benoit scored a goal and had three assists for the Bobwhites.
Rutland drops to 4-13-1 and travels to Leddy Park Arena Monday to take on Colchester.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Woodstock 2, Rutland 0
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Woodstock 2-0 Friday night.
The Raiders are 7-12 and finish the regular season Wednesday at BFA-St. Albans.
BASEBALL
CU falls in opener
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — With the 2020 season underway, the Castleton University baseball team dropped a 10-1 decision to Elmira College Saturday morning at the Chain O' Lakes Complex.
Cameron Goulet earned the start for the Spartans as he kept the Soaring Eagles off the board for the first two innings.
Elmira began the scoring in the top half of the third inning. Sam Plaugher started with a hard single down the right-field line followed up by a Jared Money walk.
After Goulet worked around a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners up, Jansen Crossley ripped a single down the left-field line with one out giving the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Elmira tacked on four more runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead. With two outs in the inning, Crossley singled down the first baseline but the inning ended as the Spartans recovered and threw out the runner at home plate.
Goulet earned the loss today as he gave up six runs (three earned) in four innings of action. He also struck out four batters and only gave up one walk.
With Garrett Moran entering the game in relief of Goulet, the Soaring Eagles added two more runs in the fifth inning. Moran gave up two straight singles and then a walk to load the bases before striking out the next two batters. With two outs, Money singled to right field, giving Elmira an 8-0 lead.
The Spartans finally tallied its first run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jeremy Johnson, who finished his first collegiate game with three hits, started off the inning with a double down the right-field line. After Davis Mikell struck out and Samuel Rodriguez grounded out to short, Reece De Castro reached on a fielding error as the Spartans cut the deficit to 10-1.
Castleton returns to action tomorrow, Sunday as it takes on Capital University at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Florida with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
