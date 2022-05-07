WEST RUTLAND — There are many softball teams that struggle to find one viable pitcher. The Otter Valley softball team doesn't have that problem.
They have two.
Mackenzie McKay and Riley Keith are a duo that any coach would want to have in the circle and Otters coach Kelly Trayah has that luxury. They both pitched well in a 6-4 win against West Rutland on Saturday.
The win was the Otters' sixth in a row and easily the tightest of the bunch.
McKay and Keith bring a little bit of something different to the table. McKay is more about location and pitch mix, while Keith will overpower you with her glove-popping tosses. Both are plenty effective.
McKay got the start on Saturday and went five innings, allowing six hits on four runs, not all of them earned. Keith came on in the sixth inning and got the six-out save throwing the last two innings.
"(Mackenzie) had her change-up going," Trayah said. "In the end, we throw Riley in there and change (West Rutland's) thought process to speed them up."
McKay settled in nicely after getting into a little bit of trouble in the first innings, where Peyton Guay and Arianna Coombs had RBIs to put West Rutland ahead 2-1.
The Golden Horde played the Otters tightly throughout most of the day, but struggled a bit to close out innings midway through the game. Otter Valley posted five runs across the third and fourth innings and most of them came with two outs.
"We're young and still learning. I expect a lot out of them" said West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani.
The third inning was the game-changer for the Otters. Keith tripled after Ryleigh LaPorte had grounded out to short and the next five batters reached base.
Marissa Connors reached on an error at first base, scoring Keith, and Sydney Gallo followed with a single. Alice Keith got on by a fielder's choice that took Connors off the base paths, before Sierra Cormany drove in a run on a single and Bryn Blanchard drove in two with a hit.
West Rutland got the first two outs of the fourth innings, but Riley Keith came up and got a hold of one, coming all the way around to score on an inside-the-park home run.
A lot has been made of Riley Keith's incredible pitching performances across OV's win streak, but her bat can't be ignored. She went 4-for-4 on Saturday and was a double away from the cycle.
Gallo and Cormany were the other Otters that had multiple hits on the day.
Trayah stresses to his team to put the ball in play and good things will happen.
"When you put it in play, you make the defense get you out instead of striking out," Trayah said. "That's been our philosophy all year and for the most part we've been doing a good job."
Outside of those two innings, West Rutland pitcher Peyton Guay was strong. She gave up 11 hits on the day, but only three outside of the third and fourth innings.
"Peyton kept her temperament. She's steady," Serrani said.
West Rutland cut the lead down to two in the bottom of the fourth with two runs scoring on a Kennah Wright-Chapman base hit that was misplayed in the outfield.
The Golden Horde threatened again in the sixth inning getting a pair of runners in scoring position, but Riley Keith struck out the last two batters.
West Rutland's chances were dashed in a big way in the seventh inning a well as Otter Valley got a double play that put the Horde down to their final out.
After starting the season 5-0, Westside had lost its last three games following Saturday's loss.
Otter Valley hasn't had any issue winning as of late. The Otters (6-2) take on their first Division I opponent of the season on Tuesday, playing at rival Rutland.
The Otters are keeping an eye on the road in front of them, but know off in the distance is a Division II tournament they want to be a force in.
Grabbing wins now will set them up for a good seed and hopefully avoid Lyndons and the Mount Abrahams of the world until the latter stages of the tournament.
"Our goals this year were to win the league and be in the top five and get home games (in the D-II playoffs)," Trayah said. "Last year, we were No. 9. We want to try to stay out of that as we head to the playoffs."
