BRANDON — Otter Valley got five shutout innings from starting pitcher Andy McEnerny, a save by hard-throwing closer Caleb Whitney and a spectacular game-saving catch in short right field by second baseman Ben Adams in its 7-6 victory over Fair Haven in Tuesday's Southern Vermont League baseball game.
Adams' catch came in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. He went sprawling and came down with the ball, robbing Trey Lee of a base hit and a potentially a couple of RBIs.
"Ben is a competitor," Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said. "He had been a JV player before this year and won the position with his work ethic."
McEnerny retired the Slaters in order in the first inning and then the Otters staked him to a 1-0 lead in the home half of the inning without the benefit of a hit. Whitney drew a walk, stole second, took third on a ground out and then scored on Jordan Beayon's ground out.
The Otters had a big third inning, rapping four hits off starter Ethan Kelley and scoring five runs to extend the lead to 6-0. Beayon and Ethan Blow each had RBI singles in the frame. Luca Polli and Adams also had hits in the inning.
Beayon's hard single in that inning got past the right fielder and rolled and rolled, allowing Beayon to circle the bases.
McEnerny was in command during his five shutout innings but he tired in the sixth. Beayon came on to finish that inning and Whitney was stellar in the seventh.
But during that sixth, the Slaters made it a game, exploding for six runs to cut the Otters' lead to one.
The Slaters scored those six runs with only a couple of hits as they were issued four walks in the inning. Joe Buxton (an RBI double) and Sawyer Ramey (an RBI single) made certain the walks hurt.
Whitney had the pressure of protecting the 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh. He walked a batter and gave up an infield hit but also struck out two in preserving the win.
Beayon also did his part on the mound in the sixth. He entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs, but minimized the damage.
OV catcher Luciano Falco said hitting his spots was the key to Whitney's strong start.
"He knows how to place the ball. He is a very consistent pitcher," Falco said.
"We have a very good connection between us."
Falco also liked what he got from Beayon and Whitney.
"I have a lot of confidence in all of our pitchers," the sophomore catcher said.
The Otters had a great four-year run with Alex Polli as their catcher but he turned his tassel in June and now catches for Norwich University.
Alex Polli's departure left a void but Howe likes the way Falco is filling it.
"He is maturing before our eyes," Howe said.
"Andy was great today with his location. Jordan and him have pitched a lot early in the year but they both battled."
"That was a really nice play," Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese said of Adams' catch.
It was the type of play he needed more of from his own team but the Slaters had too many mistakes early.
"We have to get off the bus and play. You have to play every inning not just two innings," Greenlese said.
The Otters only had five hits but nine walks by Fair Haven pitchers helped to keep innings going. Luca Polli led the Otters with two base hits.
Ethan Kelley got the start for the Slaters. He had good stuff (six strikeouts in his three innings) but his control betrayed him as he walked four.
Alex Patch and Ramey worked in relief for the Slaters.
When Adams plated Beayon with a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth, extending the lead to 7-0, the Otters looked golden.
Howe knew better.
"It doesn't matter what either team has, we always battle each other to the end. It is a fun rivalry," Howe said.
When the Slaters got the first two men aboard in the sixth on a walk to Kelley and a single by Matt Heibler, Greenlese sensed it could be the start of a big inning that would get his team back into the game.
"C'mon, let's go. One run at a time," he shouted to his players from the third base coaching box.
And it was the beginning of something big as the Slaters chopped that 7-0 advantage down to 7-6.
Whether it was Fair Haven's 3-1 win over the Otters in the 2019 Division II state championship game or Tuesday's stirring comeback by Fair Haven that fell short by a run, you can expect something memorable when the Otters and Slaters meet on the diamond.
Fair Haven takes a 2-2 record into Thursday's home game against Burr and Burton. The 2-4 Otters host Stratton Mountain School that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.