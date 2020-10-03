WEST RUTLAND — The second year is often when you see a jump in a young player, and if the early returns have shown anything, Otter Valley goalkeeper Ben Adams has done just that.
The sophomore faced a strong West Rutland attack head on and he rarely faltered in a 2-1 win against the Golden Horde.
"This is game number two that he's come up with a big game," said Otters coach Dick Williams. "He's had a lot of shots on him and he's done well."
Williams also pointed to the effort of the back line and how they aided in Adams' effort.
"They cleared a lot of pressure themselves," Williams said. "(West Rutland) put a lot of pressure on us. We'd like to have that change and have a little more of the ball."
With the shot count pretty even, the game came down to a few key spots, where the Otters were just a little bit better.
Otter Valley broke through first late in the first half. West Rutland goalkeeper Mason Galante came off his line to play a ball shallow in the box, getting down to try and secure the it.
Galante didn't get a good hold of the ball and it trickled out of his hands to the left side. Otters midfielder Cole Letourneau was right there to put a light strike on the ball to send it into the left side of the net.
Letourneau was around the ball all game long, something Williams loves to see out of the senior.
"I don't even need to tell him to be around the ball. Cole is a shark," Williams said. "Cole was fantastic all game."
Otter Valley increased its lead about 10 minutes into the second half when Kieran Williams had a nice strike from outside the box. Galante got his gloves on it, but couldn't secure the ball as it found the back of the net.
West Rutland kept the pressure on for much of the second half, but wasn't finding results.
"We had numerous chances inside the 6-yard box that just didn't go our way today," said Westside coach Dillon Zaengle.
The intensity picked up a bit when the Golden Horde finally broke through late in regulation. Mike Goodnough put the goal home, his second straight game with a goal.
"(Mike) is giving 110 percent all the time and we love that about him," Zaengle said. "He only started playing soccer two years ago and you wouldn't know it from watching on the sideline."
In the losing effort, Tyler Serrani played well in the middle for West Rutland, dealing with handful of talented Otter midfielders.
"(Tyler) was on an island by himself a lot of the game and still did a good job working against my (midfielders)," coach Williams said. ""My (midfielders) are hard workers, so credit to him for having a fantastic game."
Despite a strong Westside attack, Otter Valley held strong. For a team coming off a 2-12 season, the Otters are clearly heading in the right direction.
"I've had years where the resolve wasn't good enough to hold the game, but with this group, I've got some gritty players that just want to have this season work out for them," coach Williams said.
Their grittiness has done the Otters well, sitting at 2-0. Their resolve will be tested on Tuesday, when they host a strong Proctor squad at 4 p.m.
West Rutland is 2-2 with Long Trail coming to town on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
