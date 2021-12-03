BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys and girls basketball teams saw change in different ways coming into the new season.
With the Otters boys, it came with the composition of their roster. Otter Valley had nine players move on from last winter’s 2-7 team.
For the OV girls, the change comes with the guy writing up the Xs and Os. Ray Counter takes over for Kelly Trayah as the Otter Valley coach.
Both clubs have hopes to make a move up the standings from where they were last year and bring a quality product to the House of Noise in Brandon.
GIRLSThe OV girls’ season ended last year just like it had the previous two seasons – at the hands of Lake Region.
Most of the roster returns from that 4-6 club, losing just three seniors.
It has taken a little time for Counter and his club to get acclimated to each other in the opening week, but the results have been positive.
“I know the kids, but I’m also asking them to do things a little bit different than they what they had been doing previously,” Counter said.
“They’re working hard and come in to compete every day in practice. We’re battling toward playing time and positions. It’s an open competition and will remain that way throughout the year.”
Given the lack of turn over and the fact that most of the players on the team played together this fall on either the soccer or field hockey field, team chemistry has been a plus for the Otters.
“One thing that has made it easy is that the girls genuinely like each other,” Counter said. “They enjoy being with each other and that’s a great way to start when you have that environment. They’re going to be great leaders for the program.”
A player that has exemplified leading the program for years has been senior guard Alice Keith.
Keith can do it all on the court. She can score, is a great distributor and has some of the quickest hands you’ll see on defense.
“I think Alice can actually do more things than she has previously,” Counter said. “I think maybe we didn’t have the pieces prior to allow that to happen. I’m hoping she can expand her game and we need the other girls to complement her. She cannot do it alone.”
The Otters have some talented players that started to show what they’re capable of last year.
Senior Marissa Connors and juniors Emily Peduto, Ryleigh LaPorte and Anna Lee all showed flashes of their potential on that club.
Two other juniors expected to make an impact are Elena Politano and Alivia Sheldrick
Senior Brittney Jackson, a standout in field hockey, joins the squad after not playing basketball for a few years. JoAnna Ray is another senior on the roster.
Sophomore Sierra Cormany and freshman Matelin LaPorte round out the squad.
The Otters don’t have a ton of size and could be interchangeable with what girls are in certain spots.
Peduto and Lee have proven to be great rebounders.
“I could envision us having several different lineups. It could depend on who our opponent is,” Counter said.
OV has a jamboree at Randolph on Saturday, a scrimmage that also includes Danville. On Tuesday, the Otters scrimmage at Stowe.
Otter Valley opens the season on Friday at Middlebury.
BOYSIt will be a new cast of characters leading the OV boys this year and Otters coach Mike Stark likes the mix of guys he has to work with.
“We have 11 guys on the team and they’re 11 guys all with a similar talent level,” Stark said. “They’re all competing for spots in the lineup and they don’t know if they’re 1 or 11.”
Last year’s abbreviated season didn’t result in many wins for the Otters, but they were competitive, especially down the stretch. OV gave heavily-favored Mount St. Joseph a very tough test in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
Even with a more inexperienced club this year, Stark thinks this group will be tough.
“We’re going to have our highs and lows, but if guys buy in, we should have some success,” Stark said. “This is a whole new team. With what last year’s season was, this year is a reset button for a lot of teams.”
Seniors Hayden Bernhardt and Elijah Tucker-Bryant are two guys with plenty of experience playing high-level varsity minutes.
The other seniors are Evan Thomas and Dylan Stevens-Clark.
“Evan has really worked on his game,” Stark said.
Bernhardt and Stevens-Clark will provide the Otters with some size, something they don’t have a ton of.
“We’re going to be a quick team and get up and down and pressure the ball,” Stark said.
Juniors on the team are Matthew Bryant, Matthew Greeno and Thomas Politano. The two sophomores are Aiden Decker and Owen Thomas and the two freshmen are Logan Letourneau an Drew Pelkey.
The OV boys will also be up in Randolph for a scrimmage with the Galloping Ghosts and Danville. They scrimmage West Rutland on Tuesday.
The Otters open the regular season at Middlebury on Dec. 15.
