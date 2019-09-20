BRANDON — The Mill River and Otter Valley girls soccer teams entered Friday’s game at Markowski Field starved for a win with only a single victory apiece. Neither team got one. Mill River and the Otters fought through 20 minutes of overtime play only to leave the pitch with a 4-4 tie.
Still, both coaches were happy with the result. There was the feeling that they had left everything they had on the field.
“That’s the way to bring it,” coach John White said to his Otters after the game. “I was going to have you run tomorrow but I think you have run enough. I’m proud of you.”
The spirit was willing but the legs were not in the overtime stanzas.
“We were gassed,” Mill River coach Shawn Bendig said. “The girls played fantastic.”
The Minutemen looked to be in great shape after a scoring flurry lifted them into a 3-1 lead.
Otter Valley had a 1-0 halftime lead as the result of a pretty play worked by senior Olivia White and freshman Ella Brytkowski. White finished off the give-and-go 11:48 into the game.
Then, the Minutemen caught fire. They scored three goals in about a 12-minute span.
Allison Nemeth buried the first one, converting a cross from Kelsey Sheehe. It came 5:45 into the half.
Then two of the fastest players on the field combined efforts for the Minutemen. Julia Deppert set up Hannah Anderson who gave Mill River the lead with 24:52 left in the game.
Deppert scored less than three minutes later with Talia Hutt Vater assisting.
But the Otters were not going away. They intensified their attack. White struck one well from close range but keeper Malori Carlson denied her with a nice save.
But there was no denying White with 15:13 remaining and it was a one-goal game.
OV’s Julia Eastman scored on a low, hard shot that cut just inside the far post. White earned the assist.
Elena Politano gave the Otters the lead with 7:28 remaining, White again assisting.
Otter fans had to be getting ready to celebrate but with only 4:37 on the clock, a foul in the box gave the Minutemen a penalty kick.
Nemeth gave keeper Sophie Walker no chance with a perfectly placed low shot to Walker’s left.
“All of their goals started with an open pass at midfield, Deny the pass,” Bendig said to his players before sending them out for the first 10-minute overtime.
Perhaps that was the formula for the shutout in the 20 minutes of overtime but the Otter defense was equally stout.
Both teams had numerous threatening runs all day.
But when the speedy Minutmen made one it was frequently the Otters’ superb back Leah Pinkowski who turned it outside. She had help from Brielle Mackey who also turned balls outside or up the field under heavy pressure.
Carlson, playing her first game since suffering an injury early in the season, made some nice saves to key Mill River’s defense.
Rosie Phillips had a strong bid for a goal for the Minutemen, her hard shot barely wide.
White nearly cushioned the OV to 2-0 in the early minutes of the second half, but Carlson knocked her rocket from 20 yards out over the crossbar.
Bendig credited Nemeth for controlling possession of the game.
There were times the Minutemen made serious looking runs only to give the ball up to a teammate when they looked to have a clear path to the goal.
Sometimes we are unselfish to our demise,” Bendig said.
The 1-4-1 Minutemen are under the lights of Alumni Field at Rutland on Wednesday.
The 1-3-1 Otters will be under the lights of Fair Haven’s Tom LaPlaca Field on Monday night. Coach White knows his Otters will have to solve a tough goalie.
“Emma Ezzo might be best goalie in the state in any division,” coach White said.
