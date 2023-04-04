BRANDON — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the sky hook, George Gervin had the finger roll and Mill River's Andrew Wilcox has the leapfrog.
Wilcox, an eighth grader, used his signature move to perfection in the paint during the Mill River Unified basketball team's opening game on Tuesday against Otter Valley, helping lead the Minutemen to a 51-34 win at the House of Noise.
When Wilcox would get the ball in the post, he would take a few hops before putting up his shot. More often than not, it went in.
"(Andrew) is so excited." said Mill River coach Kim Maniery. "It's just an eye-opening experience for all of them. He's new to the program. Even just being in another gym at another school is exciting for these kids."
There was plenty of excitement to go around on Tuesday as both teams opened their spring season.
"We have pretty much a brand new team. We have only three returners," Maniery said. "We were excited and nervous to play because it has been so long. We have some things to work on, but everybody had a great time. It's just the camaraderie of both teams. We cheer for each other and there's smiles on everybody's faces."
"It's all everyone could talk about today," said Otters coach Brooke Kimball. "We have a few players that hadn't played in a game their entire lives, so they didn't know what to expect and there were some nerves.
"We almost had our entire faculty here, so we're hoping we'll have everyone for our next home game and that will boost up the atmosphere."
Mill River took a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and was ahead for most of the game.
Otter Valley had a great third quarter, where it scored 17 points, capped by a buzzer-beating 3 by junior Peyton Chisamore. The Otters' third quarter surge cut the deficit to single digits.
Wilcox played a big part in the Minutemen pulling away in the fourth quarter, scoring the first eight points of the frame.
Wilcox led Mill River with 20 points. He was followed by Matt Kennedy with 13 points, including a buzzer-beating 3 in the second quarter.
Avery Burney had eight points, Richie Connors and Macy Rasco both had four and Sidney Mozzer had two points.
Chisamore led Otter Valley with 11 points, followed by eight from Alyssa Wade, six from Madison Mitchell, four apiece from Jacob Pockett and Riley Hanfield and a point from Dylan Lear.
Whether it was Wilcox flashing his signature move, Mitchell's excitement when she would hit a shot, among so many more moments, there were a lot of smiles to be had at Otter valley on Tuesday.
In the end, that's the main goal, providing opportunities for kids to shine that often don't get that opportunity. Partners on both teams, many of which Rutland County athletic standouts themselves, help facilitate those moments.
Some new friendships are forged along the way.
"I always tell my team at the very beginning that if I don't have teachers coming back to me saying how they witnessed this amazing moment then we're not doing it right," Kimball said.
"I fully expect that it's not just connections made here in the gym, but they're in the classroom or the lunch room, anywhere they happen to connect. The kids truly enjoy being together."
Schools in the county like Mill River, Otter Valley and Rutland and outside of it at Springfield, Burr and Burton, Brattleboro and Hartford have helped preach the gospel of Unified sports and its impact on those who experience it.
A new addition to the Unified fold in southern Vermont is Mount Anthony. The Patriots are joining the growing list of schools competing in the sport.
"I'm the scheduler for the south, so having some new schools come in is awesome," Maniery said. "We were hoping for a couple more, but maybe next year as they see it grow and progress.
"I'm just so glad that it's continuing. I think this is the seventh year. It has just improved every year."
"It just makes me so happy," Kimball said of the growth of Unified sports in Vermont. "I used to coach cross country and I loved every second of it, but this is just a different feeling."
Otter Valley is at Middlebury on Thursday at 4 p.m., while Mill River is at Hartford on Friday at noon.
