BRANDON — Otter Valley senior Hayden Bernhardt played in the goal for the first half of Friday’s soccer opener and recorded a clean sheet. Then, he became a field player for the second half and scored a goal. Not only that, he and his OV teammates got to celebrate a 5-1 victory over West Rutland.
So how did your Labor Day Weekend start out?
Bernhardt is new to the goal this season with the exception of a very little time in the net as a freshman. He just wants to be the piece of the puzzle that fits, making the team better.
“My preference is winning,” he said whether he preferred the net or the field. “I just want to help the team win. whether it is playing in the goal or not. I love to win.
“But I would say I do love playing goalie.”
Bernhardt said confidence is the main ingredient in playing the goalkeeper position.
“You have got to be confident. You can’t be timid. When you come out (for the ball), you have to come out aggressively,” Bernhardt said.
It is something that West Rutland eighth grade goalie Grady Johnson was learning at the other end of the field.
He looked tentative (understandably so) in the first half but he came out hard to thwart a OV push early in the second half. He was already growing into the position.
The Otters built a 3-0 lead by halftime.
It was Drew Pelkey breaking through first with a goal about 10 minutes into the game with Luca Cifone earning the assist.
Cifone, who came close to scoring several times, scored with 23:57 remaining in the half.
It was Max Derby scoring the final goal of the half about three minutes later.
The Otters best defense was their offense. Thomas Politano and others kept the ball in OV’s offensive third of the field, giving the Golden Horde very few offensive opportunities.
Brian Stanley went into the goal for the Otters for the second half, allowing Bernhardt to play up.
Bernhardt served notice that he would be a force, missing just wide with shots early in the half.
He did not misfire after about 10 minutes had elapsed. He put one just under the crossbar to pad the margin to 4-0.
Westside is an extremely young team with three eighth graders and five freshmen. Youth was served when ninth grader Cayman Pratt scored on a pretty shot from the perimeter.
Derby’s second goal with 1:30 remaining accounted for the final score.
“I liked that we created some nice scoring opportunities with some nice balls. We did not always capitalize on them but I really like that we created opportunities,” Otter Valley coach Dick Williams said.
“And I thought our defense played solid.”
He was happy that Derby was able to punch in two goals in only his second year of soccer.
Williams also praised Pelkey, a freshman, for his role in breaking down the defense.
Westside coach Dillon Zaengle graduated a talented class that fashioned a 7-2-1 record last year. He knew this would be a year of learning and he hopes the lessons will stead the Horde well come playoff time.
Zaengle was very encouraged by the performance of his young outside backs, eighth grader Jeffrey Tedesco and freshman Kyle Frankenberg.
Williams knows his Otters will get a much tougher test on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Taranovich Field to play Proctor.
Zaengle will look for continued improvement on Tuesday when the Horde takes on White River Valley, the team that upset them in the opening round of the Division IV tournament.
