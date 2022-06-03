BRANDON — At the beginning of the season, Otter Valley boys lacrosse coach Matt Clark remarked how experience will be crucial for his Otters this spring.
Last year, Otter Valley was young and it sputtered to a 1-11 record with a swift first-round exit in the playoffs.
This season was the opposite with nearly all of the major contributors returning. Those experienced players came through in big moments on Friday in the third-seeded Otters' 7-6 win against No. 6 BFA-Fairfax in a Division III quarterfinal at Markowski Field.
All seven of Otter Valley's goals were scored by seniors with Evan Thomas and Nick Parker both netting three and Hayden Bernhardt burying the other.
The early going of Friday's contest had the look of a potential upset for the Bullets. Fairfax jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter and its goalie was standing on his head.
For the Otters, the issue wasn't about getting shots off in the early, they did plenty of that. It was about finishing those chances.
Whether it was the stellar goalie play of the Bullets' Max Mills or OV just missing the mark on its chances, the Otters weren't getting the results they wanted.
"Our energy was low, but we knew we wanted to win," Parker said, of the early frustrations.
Otter Valley turned the tide of the game midway through the second quarter when Thomas scored with 7:13 until the break and less than 30 seconds later, with the Otters a man up, Parker snuck a shot inside the post from a tough angle on the side of the net.
In the matter of half a minute, it was a new game.
"(Fairfax) did a fantastic job of forcing us into things we're not used to doing and not comfortable with," said OV coach Matt Clark. "It was about working to attack from behind as opposed to up top. It took us a little while to get zoned in on our shot."
Bernhardt tied the game later in the half and the game was back and forth the rest of the way.
The Bullets grabbed the lead early in the second half on a nice feed from Bryce Fontaine to defender Brody Hamel, but Otter Valley took its first lead of the day with two quick goals, coming form Parker and Thomas.
Fontaine responded with a goal a few minutes later to tie it, but the otters went back ahead on a last-second shot by Parker to warp up the third.
Fairfax tied it one more time with 7:24 left in the fourth, but OV got the eventual game-winning goal with Thomas faking a pass by the left post, before burying the final goal.
"Fairfax attacked our strengths and put us in a bit of a pickle, but we did a great job adjusting to that," Clark said.
The Bullets got two goals apiece from Fontaine and Teddy Munson and got one from Hamel and Shayne Meunier.
Both goalies kept their teams in the game. Mills had 16 saves for BFA and Danny O'Brien had nine stops for OV.
Fairfax wrapped up the season with a 2-14 record.
The next challenge is a massive one for Otter Valley as it takes on No. 2 Montpelier, the defending D-III champion, in a state semifinal on Monday.
The Solons cruised to a 19-2 win against OV during the regular season.
"The key is to come out from the start flying and ready to play," Clark said. "That's going to be a tough game, but I think they're up for it."
