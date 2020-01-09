BRANDON — It’s no secret who will get the most defensive attention from Otter Valley when Windsor comes to town Friday night.
Yellowjackets senior Olivia Rockwood has been a standout ever since she first stepped on the floor in Windsor.
Coming into the season, the University of Maine commit was well past the 1,000-point threshold for her Windsor career and she hasn’t slowed down one bit in her final year.
If the Otters have any shot of pulling off an upset Friday night, she will be priority No. 1.
Otter Valley is sitting 2-3 right now, but has shown itself to be a very viable contender.
The Otters lost a pair of runaway games against strong Proctor and Mount Abraham teams, but were inches away from an upset of Division IV powerhouse West Rutland in Westside.
With talented, veteran players like Livia Bernhardt, Alice Keith and Alia Edmunds, among a handful of others, the Division III Otters will surprise a lot of teams as the season treks on.
The weekend’s slate is an enticing one across the county.
Saturday has the makings of a potential Division IV boys playoff preview when Proctor takes on perennial power Danville.
The Indians have played a trio of games against Division III squads and came out victorious each time.
“They have championship pedigree,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “They’ve always play hard and are a tough team.”
Danville is led by senior Ian Steele, who has a claim to being one of the best players in Division IV.
The two teams are no strangers to each other, meeting in the playoffs twice in the last four years. Last winter, Danville ended the Phantoms’ season in the state semifinals en route to a state championship.
“It’s a huge test for us,” Eaton said. “If you wanna be the man, you’ve got to beat the man and they’ve been the man the last few years.”
The Phantoms had a nice win Wednesday against a solid Otter Valley squad and Eaton likes the progression he’s seeing.
“We had all five starters in double figures (against Otter Valley),” Eaton said. “You love it when you can get everyone involved like that.”
The Springfield girls are looking like a contender in Division II, led by a balanced offensive attack fueled by Gabby Wardwell and Hailey Perham.
The Cosmos have a test on tap Friday night against Hartford. The Hurricanes are coming off a blowout loss to an elite Fair Haven squad, but have an offense that’s scored more than 60 points twice already.
The Rutland girls basketball team will look to do something not many teams can claim over the past few seasons – a season sweep of St. Johnsbury.
The Raiders beat the Hilltoppers early in the season at College of Saint Joseph and they travel up north to Caledonia County on Saturday for the rematch.
The Rutland girls hockey team takes on one of the best teams in Division III, Harwood, on Saturday.
The Highlanders are 4-1 and hold a pair of wins over Division II teams.
On the wrestling mat, most of the county teams will head south to take on the state’s preeminent wrestling power Mount Anthony.
