LUDLOW — The Otter Valley girls soccer team earned a spot in Saturday night’s championship game of the Black River Invitational by winning its first-round game on Friday night, 1-0 against Green Mountain.
Olivia White scored the goal with about 10 minutes remaining. She faked three defenders and then sent a shot that cut inside the near post from 18 yards out.
“We probably had the ball in our offensive part of the field about 90 percent of the second half,” Otter Valley coach John White said.
Coach White had plenty of praise for Green Mountain goalkeeper Alex Hutchins. “She was probably the best high school goalie I have seen in Vermont,” coach White said.
The 1-0 Otters will play in the championship game here at Dorsey Park on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Green Mountain plays in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
L&G 8, Arlington 1
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray broken open a close game in the second half and rolled to an 8-1 victory over Arlington in girls soccer action Friday night.
Ellie Longo had three goals Arin Bates had two goals and two assists to lead the Rebels to their second win in two games.
Longo and Bates scored to give the Rebels that 2-0 halftime lead.
Bates began the second-half onslaught by converting a penalty kick.
Audrey Robinson had the goal for the Eagles.
Also scoring for L&G were Bay Holmes and Hannah Landers.
The Rebels get a good test on Wednesday at Burr and Burton Academy.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex 2, Rutland 0
ESSEX JUNCTION — Rutland fell to 0-3 as they lost to Essex 2-0 Friday.
“We’re playing good on defense,” said Raider coach Lori McClallen. “But we’re inconsistent on offense, we’re passing the ball too quickly and bot connecting on them.”
Souma Mitra scored both goals for Essex, the second on a penalty kick.
The Raiders will be on the road again when they travel to CVU on Wednesday.
Springfield 2, Hartford 1
SPRINGFIELD — Jenna Veysey scored two first half goals as Springfield held on for a 2-1 win over Hartford Friday night.
Megan Stagner made six saves as Springfield starts the season at 3-0.
Reilly Lusser scored for Hartford. The Hurricanes are 1-1.
Molly Leonard and Mycah White had assist for the Cosmos. They are at Fair Haven on Monday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Arlington 10, MSJ 0
ARLINGTON — Arlington topped Munt St. Joseph in boy’s soccer 10-0 Friday.
“They played a complete game and we didn’t,” said Mountie coach Josh Souza. “We are going to keep working hard.
“Peter Carlson should be recognized. He had over 30 saves for us and was outstanding.”
MSJ faces Green Mountain in the Josh Cole Tournament in Ludlow on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 4, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — Otter Valley opened its field hockey season in style Friday evening, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Brattleboro with Alia Edmunds and Morgan LaPorte leading the way. LaPorte had two goals and Edmunds a goal and two assists.
Brittney Jackson got the scoring started for the Otters.
The Otters host Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Middlebury cruises
The Middlebury Tigers and Colchester Lakers both moved to 2-0 with comfortable victories on Friday night in Division I football action.
Middlebury carved out a 28-7 halftime lead and then cruised to a 49-20 victory over South Burlington-Burlington.
Colchester defeated BFA-St. Albans 21-7.
Colchester’s Alex Rublee put it out of reach with 7:49 remaining by rambling for a 58-yard touchdown run.
North Country Union held off Spaulding 15-14 and Mount Abraham trimmed Milton 22-8.
